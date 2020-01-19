LionMaven
4 Must Watch Free Agents During AFC/NFC Title Games

John Maakaron

Sunday's AFC and NFC title games will feature the four best teams in the NFL, vying for an opportunity to advance to the Super Bowl.

Here are four free agents for Lions fans to watch during Sunday's game action. 

Titans Derrick Henry, RB

Buy or Sell: Derrick Henry Should Be Free Agent Priority for Detroit Lions

Drafted out of Alabama in 2016, he has become a reliable offensive threat for the Titans. He, along with Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett, holds the NFL record with a 99-yard rushing touchdown.

Henry will be in search of a new contract when the season ends, as a result of his current deal expiring at the end of this year.

Unlike Lions running back Kerryon Johnson, Henry has shown a strong level of durability in his four seasons in the NFL.

He has not suffered any major injuries, and seems to be entering his prime. 

49ers Arik Armstead, EDGE

USATSI_13709542_168388382_lowres
© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Produced a career-high in sacks this season with 10. Would be a welcome addition to the Lions defensive line that struggled mightily in 2019. At 26-years old, he is entering the prime of his career.

 Chiefs Chris Jones, DT

USATSI_13770373_168388382_lowres
© Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Jones was drafted by Kansas City with the 37th pick of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. He is currently in the final year of his rookie contract. The Lions defensive line was a unit that let the team down significantly all throughout the 2019 season.

Two starters could be gone if A'Shawn Robinson leaves via free agency and Damon "Snacks" Harrison retires due to injury.

A returning Da'Shawn Hand and Jones would immediately bolster a unit looking to compliment Trey Flowers, who was signed to a long-term contract last offseason.

Jones would be that disruptive force for years to come and could bring the defensive line a newfound swagger that was sorely lacking during Patricia's second season under the helm.

Packers Bryan Bulaga, OT

USATSI_11319861_168388382_lowres
© Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Bulaga has been a productive offensive lineman for several years. One of his strengths is his pass protection. Simply does not give up many sacks. Is an older veteran that could be acquired inexpensively in the offseason. 

