Frank Ragnow Dealing with 'Version of Turf Toe' Injury

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided injury updates Monday and shared improvements he wants to see with the offense.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has begun his tenure with four straight losses and dealt with a mixed bag of results.

One of the best things about the team under his tutelage has been its fight. The Lions have been in every game they’ve played, battling until the very final whistle.

However, the team has also struggled in many areas. These areas include on third downs, where the team has converted just 11 of 34 opportunities. As Campbell and his squad head into week 5, they’re looking at ways to fix those problems.

Against the Chicago Bears in week 4, the Lions elected to pass on several third-and-short situations despite getting solid production from its run game. Moving forward, Campbell said he plans to evaluate what’s best for the team in those instances.

“We’re gonna reevaluate all of our third-and-short type situations and figure out exactly what we need to do,” Campbell said Monday. “What’s gonna be best for us moving forward. Look, Jamaal (Williams) ran his rear off (Sunday), he was on point. It’s certainly something we’re gonna look at.”

Additionally, the team is just two-for-seven on fourth down attempts. Those decisions to go for it versus kicking a field goal come from Campbell’s trust in his team and what the analytics of the situation say.

“I think, look, there’s already a set of numbers that tell you when and where,” Campbell said. “I think from that, you just go flow of the game and trust in your team.”

Okwara done for season, Decker ‘highly unlikely to play’ against Vikings

The Lions were once again bit by the injury bug against the Bears, losing a second significant defensive player to a season-ending Achilles injury. After losing cornerback Jeff Okudah in week 1, Detroit lost linebacker Romeo Okwara to the same fate.

“I hate that for Romes man,” Campbell said. “I tell you what, the way he works and everything he’s put into this, he’s a top-notch pro. I hate it for him and I hate it for our team. But I know he’ll come back better than ever next year.”

With Okwara gone, the Lions are hoping to get fellow linebacker Trey Flowers back in action before their Sunday showdown with the Minnesota Vikings.

On the other side of the ball, Detroit has two offensive linemen still dealing with injuries. Taylor Decker participated in a warmup workout against the Bears, but is still “highly unlikely” to play against Minnesota, Campbell said. Decker has been out since the beginning of the regular season with a finger injury.

Meanwhile, center Frank Ragnow is dealing with a version of turf toe according to Campbell. He left the game against the Bears in the first quarter and his status for Sunday is uncertain.

Rookies stepping up

When Campbell and new general manager Brad Holmes took over the Lions organization, an emphasis was made on youth. This led to many roster moves, which in turn is giving many of the Lions youngsters a chance to contribute.

In particular, rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had his best game as a pro against the Bears. The fourth-round pick from USC had six catches for 70 yards, a step in the right direction for his development.

Along with him, rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes continues to get more playing time as the season goes along. After playing sparingly in Detroit’s first two games, Barnes has seen a bigger role following the release of Jamie Collins.

Campbell mentioned Jerry Jacobs and Alim McNeill as other rookies who stood out Sunday. He said any sort of progress from rookies on a rebuilding team is encouraging.

“Any time we can get production out of the rookies and growth, that helps us,” Campbell said. “That’ll help us as we continue down the road this year and then certainly into next year.”