Free Agency Power Rankings: Lions Second Worst Team in NFL

Despite new head coach Dan Campbell's excitement regarding the Detroit Lions 2021 free agency class, many NFL pundits and analysts believe the team has gotten worse since the 2020 last season.

"I thought it was important that we brought in guys, there again, we somehow have a relationship with or that we know somewhat intimately, because you know what those guys are about," Campbell told reporters. "You grade the tape and yeah, they can still do it, they have these, there’s a role that they have. But I do feel like we’ve got the right mix of guys that are dynamic players, we’ve got role players, we’ve got leaders, we’ve got workhorses. I just feel like it’s a good balance of people."

In power rankings released by both ESPN and NFL.com, only one team is ranked lower than Detroit following free agency.

With their 31st rank, Detroit still has an opportunity to drastically improve their rankings if new general manager Brad Holmes can put together a solid draft in his first season in Motown.

"If the Lions are serious in their belief that Jared Goff can be a legitimate starter going forward, they'll need to get him some help," NFL writer Dan Hanzus wrote. "Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay both exited the picture in free agency, leaving Goff with a wide receiver room currently anchored by Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams. Detroit could investigate veterans still on the market."

The Houston Texans are the worst team in ESPN's power rankings, while the Jacksonville Jaguars are the 32nd ranked team in NFL.com's latest.

