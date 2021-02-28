Experienced Pass-Rusher with Ties to Lions Could Be Available

Outside linebacker Samson Ebukam is a former 2017 fourth-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Rams

Outside linebacker Samson Ebukam has proven that he is a durable and reliable teammate.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound EDGE rusher has not missed a regular season game since he was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams.

In 2020, Ebukam started 14 of 16 games, and recorded 4.5 sacks -- tying his career-high mark from 2019.

He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 17.

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

According to The Detroit News, "Ebukam, a former fourth-round pick for the Rams, saw his role decrease the past two seasons and likely won't be a priority for the team to re-sign. He could be a young, cheap situational edge rusher."

In order to field a competitive team, Detroit will look to plug in holes with inexpensive talent that can fit the system and contribute immediately.

“Sometimes, there’s a lot that goes into making a decision on whether you sign a player or not sign a player, and there’s a lot of things that you have to take into consideration. ‘Well, just go trade for that guy.’ Or, ‘Go trade for this guy,’” Chris Spielman said in a radio interview last week. "Everything has to fit. First of all, you have to put fit is the same thing as what Brad Holmes calls football character, and to no surprise, Dan’s definition of football character is grit. And oh, by the way, let’s bring in Mike Disner (Lions senior vice president of football) and make sure that all these things fit numbers-wise so we don’t get ourselves in a box in the future.”

