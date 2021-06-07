Free Agent Safeties Who Could Aid Detroit Lions Secondary

Do the Detroit Lions need additional help in the secondary? These two safeties could help immediately.

The Detroit Lions secondary is still a work in progress, despite having emerging talent at the cornerback position.

Jeff Okudah and Amani Oruwariye are expected to take another step forward in their young careers, while rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu gets his feet wet at the NFL level.

The biggest question marks remain at the safety position. Tracy Walker and Will Harris can become serviceable players with the proper coaching, but haven't proven yet they are consistent enough to be considered reliable assets.

"When I went through the process of actually looking at this job, I took a look at the roster," defensive passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant said. "I didn't pay attention to statistics or wins or losses, but I saw a group of very young, talented players that had a high ceiling and an ability to improve and kind of move forward. That's just what I feel about this group. We have a lot of different guys that have different skill sets. I think they're all very versatile and I look forward to working with all of them."

Free agent safety D.J. Swearinger © Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Based on familiarity with the current staff's scheme and affordability, two free agent safeties could be added to bolster one of the team's weakest units.

Former Saints safety D.J. Swearinger (29) has bounced around the league since 2013, as he played for seven different franchises since his rookie season. When he signed again with the Saints in 2020, the veteran safety explained just how important culture was to winning.

"I’ve seen seven, eight different head coaches,” Swearinger said via Nola.com. “I’ve seen seven, eight different locker rooms. … I’ve seen the difference from how it looks to the winning side, and of course I’ve been on a bunch of losing teams as well. The culture is a winning deal, and I wanted to be a part of that.”

According to The Athletic, "D.J. Swearinger is one that jumps out. He spent 2020 and part of ’19 in New Orleans, with Campbell and Glenn, and arguably his best ball has come as a hybrid box safety."

Jahleel Addae, 31, played on Anthony Lynn's Chargers team and could be an affordable option.

After going undrafted in 2013, Addae signed on with the Chargers as a longshot out of Central Michigan.

Like so many, the veteran safety earned his playing time with the Chargers based on his ability to play special teams. He then worked his way into his position as starting strong safety.

As Derwin James emerged, Addae moved to free safety to make room.

More from SI All Lions:

Detroit Lions Defensive Line Ranked 24th in NFL

Penei Sewell Meets Calvin Johnson

Roundtable: Lions Minicamp Expectations

Joy Taylor Defends Opinion of Dan Campbell, Is Big Fan of Jared Goff

Lions Set to Begin Mandatory Minicamp

Mike Valenti: Dan Campbell Is a 'Cartoon'