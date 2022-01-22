Predictions: Divisional Round

SI All Lions provides its predictions for the Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL playoffs.

After Super Wild Card Weekend, eight National Football League teams remain in the playoffs.

The Divisional Round will feature four playoff games over the weekend, two games each Saturday and Sunday.

Here are the SI All Lions staff's predictions on who will advance to the AFC and NFC Championship Game round next weekend.

Saturday

Bengals at Titans: 4:30 p.m. on CBS

4:30 p.m. on CBS 49ers at Packers: 8:15 p.m. on Fox

Sunday

Rams at Buccaneers: 3 p.m. on NBC

3 p.m. on NBC Bills at Chiefs: 6:30 p.m. on CBS

Christian Booher

Bengals 34, Titans 28

Packers 31, 49ers 28

Chiefs 27, Bills 23

Buccaneers 38, Rams 27

The Bills are going into Arrowhead Stadium looking for revenge for last season's AFC Championship Game loss. Armed with plenty of skilled players, there's reason for optimism in Orchard Park.

Patrick Mahomes is still Patrick Mahomes, however. Even a slow start couldn't stop Kansas City's high-flying offense from running rampant on Pittsburgh. There's no panic from Andy Reid's bunch, and a halftime deficit is erased, as the Chiefs roar back and win.

Vito Chirco

Titans 34, Bengals 31

Packers 38, 49ers 31

Chiefs 38, Bills 34

Buccaneers 28, Rams 24

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and C.J. Uzomah were all in stride a week ago against the Las Vegas Raiders. Burrow threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns, with Chase being on the receiving end of 116 of those yards and Uzomah accumulating 64 of the yards (along with one touchdown).

I think Burrow & Co. will give the Titans a run for their money but will come up short in this Divisional Round playoff matchup. And, with the potential return of Derrick Henry to the Tennessee backfield, this might just be the start of a Super Bowl run for the Mike Vrabel-led team.

Daniel Kelly

Bengals 30, Titans 20

Bills 45, Chiefs 38

Buccaneers 30, Rams 13

49ers 34, Packers 23

There is only one reason -- and one reason alone -- I am picking San Francisco, and that reason is Jimmy Garoppolo. He has that Super Bowl look to him.

Going into a hostile environment with 100,000 Cowboys fans a week ago did not even phase him, nor did it phase his team. Going into Lambeau Field will be a piece of cake by comparison. Sorry, Packers fans, but it's not your year.

Adam Strozynski

Titans 28, Bengals 24

Packers 38, 49ers 17

Chiefs 38, Bills 35

Buccaneers 27, Rams 25

Both of these teams limp into this Divisional Round game with massive injuries along the offensive line.

The Rams have ruled out left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who suffered a knee injury last week, and Tampa Bay will most likely be without right tackle Tristan Wirfs, who is dealing with a sprained ankle.

I think this game comes down to the play of the two quarterbacks.

I see Tom Brady using a short pass game to avoid pressure from an impressive Los Angeles defensive front. This, in effect, will help wide receiver Mike Evans get loose against a banged-up Rams secondary.

Matthew Stafford will have to put up or shut up on the road, and I think he throws for a few touchdowns. But, he has the late-game interception that derails the Rams' run.