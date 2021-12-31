Predictions: Michigan-Georgia

The SI All Lions staff provides its predictions for the 2021 Orange Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines.

Christian Booher

Against all odds, Jim Harbaugh has led Michigan to the College Football Playoff. In a year where the Wolverines began unranked, Harbaugh revamped his coaching staff, and made the best of the talent at his disposal. Now, however, Michigan won't surprise Georgia with its talent.

The Bulldogs haven't seen a player like Aidan Hutchinson. Michigan's strength lies with its pass rush. Georgia's quarterback, Stetson Bennett, is mobile, but doesn't wow with his arm talent. On offense, Hassan Haskins leads Michigan's run game against the Bulldogs' stout defense.

If the Wolverines can get solid and steady production from their reliable linemen, they will have success. Cade McNamara will have his moment, throwing two key touchdown passes. The second, to Cornelius Johnson, comes late in the game, and pushes Michigan into the CFP National Championship Game.

Michigan 27, Georgia 24

Vito Chirco

All my SI All Lions colleagues have gone out and picked the Wolverines, and unfortunately, I feel like it's too good to be true.

Jim Harbaugh deserves a ton of credit for the great job he's done in leading Michigan to the College Football Playoff, especially since the Wolverines were unranked to start the season and had little-to-no shot to make the CFP.

In fact, the Wolverines are the first team to qualify for the CFP after being unranked in the preseason.

So, kudos to Harbaugh and his coaching staff, especially his coordinators in Josh Gattis (offensive) and Mike Macdonald (defensive), for making it happen.

However, I think the dream season ends on New Year's Eve against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Outside of a hiccup against the Alabama Crimson Tide, another College Football Playoff semifinalist, in the SEC Championship Game (allowed 41 points), the Bulldogs' defense has been stout all season long, especially against the run.

In fact, going into the Orange Bowl, Georgia has permitted just 5.3 yards a rush.

I think the Bulldogs' D bounces back, and stymies Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum just enough to pull out the win and advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Georgia 27, Michigan 23

Camren Clouthier

The long-awaited, highly-anticipated Orange Bowl matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and Georgia Bulldogs is finally here. I'm very excited for this one, and will be staying in on New Year's Eve at the risk of missing even a minute of the game.

I think the Wolverines will certainly be put to the test against Georgia's powerhouse defense. I'm very interested to see how the Michigan pass rush will do, and I'll be closely watching the play of the likes of Aidan Hutchinson, Hassan Haskins, David Ojabo, Blake Corum and of course, Cade McNamara. This one has all the makings of an instant classic, but I anticipate that Michigan, who nobody really expected to make it this far, will come out on top.

Michigan 27, Georgia, 21

Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press, USA TODAY NETWORK

John Maakaron

I am excited to watch this game, as both teams will try to play a similar style to try and win the game. Whichever team ends up leading in rushing at the end of the game should wind up winning.

The Wolverines' offense should be able to rely upon its offensive line to steadily wear down the Bulldogs over the course of four quarters.

Meanwhile, Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett is underrated, and can make plays when called upon. So, it is not a foregone conclusion that the Wolverines' defense will completely stifle the Bulldogs' offense. The secondary of the Wolverines must be disciplined, as the defensive line is almost certain to cause disruption, via the combination of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.

Both Josh Gattis and Mike Macdonald will have their units playing well on the national stage.

In the end, Michigan will make the key plays late to pull away and advance to the College Football Playoff National Title Game.

Michigan 27, Georgia 23

Adam Strozynski

The Georgia Bulldogs lean on their defense, and count on the offense to not make mistakes and take advantage of field position. Michigan does the same thing, but rather than counting on the speed from skill players like the Bulldogs, the Wolverines rely on the ground and pound, and run right through you.

A lot has been made of this Georgia defense this year. After all, it ranks No. 2, having given up the least amount of touchdowns in the FBS. But, who have they played?

The Bulldogs' stiffest competition before the SEC Championship Game (a 41-24 loss to Alabama) came against a Tennessee team that couldn't get out of its own way all season and a Kentucky team that dropped three games in a row, before winning its final three games against extremely soft opponents. To put it mildly, the SEC East was disappointing.

The strength of Georgia lies within its defense, which might be soft.

The Wolverines' defense can frustrate the Georgia offense and capitalize on some turnovers, putting the Bulldogs in tough spots and making that "vaunted" defense play with its heels backed up to the red zone.

Mind you, Michigan has had one of the best red-zone offenses in college football this year.

As the season has worn on, the Wolverines have added wrinkles to their offense, and have passed with more efficiency than at any point in the season. Add in a brusing run game that has a three-headed monster, and Georgia's defense will have its hands full.

Michigan 31, Georgia 28