Predictions: Michigan-Michigan State

Christian Booher, Vito Chirco, Camren Clouthier, John Maakaron and Adam Strozynski of SI All Lions provide their predictions for today's contest between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans.

Christian Booher

The game of the weekend is in East Lansing. There's no doubt about that. The Wolverines and Spartans, both unbeaten, will give everything they have for 60 minutes. Michigan's offense finds its footing early with the play of its running backs, but it's Cade McNamara finding Cornelius Johnson with under 1:00 to play that gives the team the win.

Michigan 23, Michigan State 21

Vito Chirco

Jim Harbaugh wouldn't allow Mel Tucker to beat him two straight years, right? And to make matters worse, in each of Tucker's first two years on the job at Michigan State.

That would be downright awful for Harbaugh and an indictment on his tenure in Ann Arbor.

Harbaugh's just 3-3 against his in-state rivals from East Lansing, and has never beaten a top 10 team on the road (MSU is ranked No. 8 in the AP poll).

In so many words, Harbaugh is long overdue to win a contest of this magnitude, and I think he will Saturday, on the heels of a good performance from his ground game (running backs Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins) and his defense.

Additionally, Michigan QB Cade McNamara will make a difference, by playing a turnover-free game.

It won't be easy, but Harbaugh & Co. will come out on top in this Week 9 matchup at Spartan Stadium.

Michigan 20, Michigan State 17

Camren Clouthier

Both Michigan and MSU, with each standing in at 7-0, will look to come out on top in the ultimate rivalry. I think I speak for many when I say that "excited" is an understatement. I fully expect this to be a great game all the way around. Both teams are solid defensively, and have strengths when it comes to running the football. This one could very easily come down to whichever team executes better. Plus, you'll never, ever catch me picking the Spartans over the Wolverines. Ever.

Michigan 27, MSU 21

Rick Osentoski, USA TODAY Sports

John Maakaron

This game really has the potential to be a classic defensive battle. I am excited to see how Mike Macdonald's defense tackles the many offensive weapons of the Spartans. If Payton Thorne can aid MSU's offense in getting out to an early lead, can Cade McNamara move the offense down the field by passing the football? This game will be an instant classic.

Michigan State 24, Michigan 23

Adam Strozynski

This is a tough one. I'm not sure I can remember a point in the history of this rivalry where both of these teams have been this evenly matched.

Both Michigan and Michigan State run the ball extremely well and both have tough defenses that capitalize on mistakes.

Where this game will be won is with the big-splash play. This is where the Spartans have the edge, as Payton Thorne has connected with Jalen Nailor for an average of 19 yards per reception and Jayden Reed at almost 21 yards a reception.

The Wolverines' passing attack is more dink-and-dunk with Cade McNamara at the helm.

I expect a close one, and I think backup quarterback J.J. McCarthy will be used as weapon for Michigan. However, the Spartans have one too many big-play weapons.

Michigan State 24, Michigan 23