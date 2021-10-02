Predictions: Michigan-Wisconsin

Vito Chirco

Michigan's offense went cold in the second half a week ago against Rutgers, failing to pick up a first down on its first four possessions and finishing with zero points in the final half of play.

Additionally, U-M quarterback Cade McNamara went just 9-of-16 through the air for 163 yards.

McNamara and the whole Wolverines offense will have to be a heck of a lot better, if Jim Harbaugh & Co. plan on beating the Badgers on the road Saturday afternoon.

I don't think it'll happen, and that's why I've got Wisconsin, coming off a 41-13 beatdown at the hands of Notre Dame, coming out on top in this one.

Wisconsin 17, Michigan 13

Camren Clouthier

Jim Harbaugh's squad is on a roll. Wisconsin, which suffered a 41-13 defeat against Notre Dame last weekend, is looking to get back in the win column. I expect this to be a good, close game, as these are two pretty even teams, in terms of offense, defense and overall performance. Wisconsin will be the first real challenge Michigan has had so far this year, and whether Harbaugh's squad is viewed as the underdog or not, I'm rocking with the Wolverines.

Michigan 28, Wisconsin 21

John Maakaron

I am genuinely curious to see what Michigan's gameplan will be when it goes on the road for the first time this season.

One aspect of the Wolverines' offense that everyone is wondering about is whether quarterback Cade McNamara can pass the football effectively enough to allow the run game to shine this week.

The Badgers should be looking to bounce back after a tough loss to Notre Dame.

This has the chance to be a really close ballgame, and I am predicting the last team to possess the ball on offense wins.

Michigan 24, Wisconsin 23

Adam Strozynski

This is a game where we figure out if Michigan is worth the hype.

What do we know about the Wolverines so far? Yes, they can punish you with the run. They haven't turned the ball over all season, and the defense has been pretty good.

Today is a day where we see if Michigan can run it at will against a very good rush defense in Wisconsin, and today, we will see if this coaching staff has any faith in Cade McNamara's ability to pass the ball.

Wisconsin's offense, led by supposed potential first-round pick Graham Mertz, is frustrating at best for Bagers fans. The Wolverines defense should add to the frustration.

Michigan 24, Wisconsin 21