George Pickens Calls Amon-Ra St. Brown ‘Slot Merchant’
Across the National Football League, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is becoming more and more of a household name.
His large contract extension, being featured in more commericals and starring in a Netflix football series has elevated the former fourth-round pick's profile.
Pittsburgh Steelers wideout George Pickens appeared on FS1's "The Facility" and shared his thoughts on St. Brown benefitting from the scheme he plays in and how he views himself among others playing the wide receiver position.
"I probably say schematically is the big thing in football. That's how you get Amon-Ra St. Brown, slot merchants, that's schematically getting fed the ball," Pickens explained. “When it comes to that, I ain't playing QB, o-line, and defense all at once. So schematically, that's probably the biggest thing in that way for me to really show the world a bigger platform over my game style."
Naturally, Pickens had a high opinion of himself and what he brings to the Steelers' offense.
“I definitely feel like, you know, me averaging 18.1 (yards per reception) last season, in, what is it, year three? Yeah," said Pickens. "Not five, six, seven, eight or nine. So I definitely feel like I’m top five, top three just off of, I just got here. I definitely think I’m top five, if not better. Some guys, certain situations are better for certain receivers. That’s really the most I can say.”
Lions fans took to social media to remind Pickens that St. Brown lines up at multiple spots in Ben Johnson's offense and to remind him he hasn't yet found the end zone this season.
One supporter shared, "This the same George Pickens with 0 touchdowns this year?"
Another posted, "0 touchdowns, 0 pro bowls, 0 all pros. Just out there running around catching tantrums."