General manager Bob Quinn is entering his most important NFL Draft in his tenure with the Detroit Lions.

Based on examination of his past drafts and what moves were made, Quinn has been far too passive in his approach.

Especially if the real mission has been to tear the organization down and rebuild it, why not look to trade down as many times as needed to secure more picks.

Kind of like the "Patriot Way," correct?

In the past four years, Quinn has only executed five trades on draft day.

According to Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit, Quinn has only traded down twice, while trading up three times.

An interesting observation made by Reisman is both the Vikings and Patriots were able to parlay the Lions picks into several more selections. Five to be exact.

Meanwhile, Quinn has been relatively passive in his approach to drafting while in Detroit.

Here are several other observations Reisman made in his latest report.

*They haven’t made any trades in the first, fifth, sixth or seventh rounds.

*Detroit has never made more than two draft-day trades in a season.

*Quinn has never chained trades, meaning trading further down after trading *down once.

*The Lions have had only three different draft-day trade partners: Patriots, Vikings, and Falcons. Three of their five trades have been with New England.

