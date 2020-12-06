SI.com
GM Rumor: Lions Like Experience of Former Giants Executive Jerry Reese

John Maakaron

There is only a handful of potential candidates for general manager that have the experience of winning the Lombardi trophy. 

Among them is former New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese. 

According to CBS Sports, "The Lions are in the early stages of their general manager search, having fired GM Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia last week, but they are gathering information on potential candidates and working with a search firm to prepare for interviews. Former Giants Super Bowl-winning general manager Jerry Reese is one potential candidate for the opening, getting strong support from advisors to the Ford family as well as the NFL league office."

reese
© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

From 2002 until becoming general manager in 2007, he was the director of pro personnel for the Giants.

Reese became Giants general manager in 2007, succeeding Ernie Accorsi. 

He has the experience of winning two Lombardi trophies while in New York, and that experience could be quite appealing to Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp.

After a 2–10 record to start the 2017 season, Reese was fired by the Giants after 23 years in the front office. 

