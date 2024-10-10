Jameson Williams: Goff on MNF 'Like Playing Madden on Rookie'
The Detroit Lions had their most explosive performance of the season offensively in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Scoring 42 points, the night was headlined by quarterback Jared Goff's perfect 18-for-18 showing in the Monday Night tilt. For Jameson Williams, who caught a 70-yard score in that game, it was the ideal way to head into the bye week.
Williams likened Goff's performance to playing the popular football video game, 'Madden' on the easiest difficulty.
"That's awesome. That's kind of like playing Madden on rookie," Williams said. "You don't really get to make too many mistakes. I think what really helped was the run game. Jahmyr and D-Mo, O-line, how we started off running. And then transformed to the pass game, so both sides really help each other in that situation. And then we have a good quarterback who just does what he does."
Up next for the Lions is a tilt with the Dallas Cowboys. It will be an opportunity for them to avenge the heartbreaking controversial loss in Week 17 of last season. Though some players have downplayed it, Williams is embracing the opportunity.
"I'm looking forward to it a lot, especially by the way it played out last year," Williams said. "But things happen. I think this year, we're mainly focused on going and getting a win, because last year we walked out of there with a loss and it hurt a lot of us how it happened. Just losing hurts. I think our main thing is just to go in there, play the ball we play and win."
Analyzing 'The Jameson Williams effect'
Because the Lions have so many weapons offensively, they can afford to target wherever the defense is lapsed in coverage. Williams' speed allows him to create advantages for the offense, and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson intends to continue utilizing him in that fashion.
"It's the best thing that we have going, we have so many weapons. He's not the only one, so it's hard for a defense to come out and say, 'We just want to shut this one guy down.' They can't, I don't know that they can do that with how we distribute the ball," Johnson said. "I think the easiest thing for teams, with his speed, would be to cloud his side, which we think about with everything that we do. So we'll continue to have plays up for him where he's primary, and there's plenty of times where he's not primary and we get back to him within the progression as well. We haven't changed, necessarily, our approach to that yet."
Williams didn't embrace the idea of him being the centerpiece of the offense, but did note that he likes opening opportunities for other players. His speed has that caliber of impact, as defenses are forced to devote resources to defending the deep part of the field.
"I don't really like that. It's good though. It gives our other guys a chance to make plays," Williams said. "We've got playmakers, so they can't really zone in on one person, because somebody else is gonna make some plays. It's almost 100 percent with me, I've got faith in my guys to go out there and make a play, move the sticks and score touchdowns. If they're locked in on me, somebody else is gonna make a play. Teams really got to stay away from that, because we have so many playmakers."
Williams' teammates have taken notice of the impact he can have on any given night, as the talented burner has truly generated a plethora of attention from opponenets.
“He brings everything to this offense," said Tim Patrick. "He’s more than just a deep threat, but that’s what he’s shown this year, that he can take the top off the defense. I think the sky is the limit for him, he’s gonna just keep getting better and better.”