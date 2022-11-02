Grading T.J. Hockenson Trade to Minnesota Vikings

The Lions, amid a disappointing start to the 2022 season, did not sit back at the trade deadline Tuesday.

They parted ways with Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson, executing a deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes landed a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round selection in return for Hockenson, who was selected by the Lions with the No. 8 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.

As part of the deal, Minnesota also received a 2023 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick.

While it might be a bit surprising that Holmes struck a deal with one of Detroit's NFC North divisional rivals, he and Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah have proven to be willing trade partners before.

Holmes and Adofo-Mensah struck a draft-day deal this past April when the Lions traded up 20 spots from the No. 32 overall pick to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams at No. 12 overall.

In exchange, the Vikings received the aforementioned No. 32 overall selection, plus the No. 34 and the No. 66 overall picks. Meanwhile, Holmes & Co. also received the No. 46 overall selection as part of the trade, and they proceeded to use that pick on Kentucky EDGE Josh Paschal.

Hockenson finishes with 186 receptions, 2,068 yards and 15 touchdowns in 47 career games in Detroit.

During his three-and-a-half seasons with the Lions, he periodically showcased glimpses of All-Pro-caliber play. Most recently, it came in Week 4 of this season, when he amassed a franchise-record 179 yards against the Seattle Seahawks.

Additionally, it looked like he was about to turn the corner and become one of the best tight ends in the league after his Pro Bowl campaign in 2020.

However, it never materialized. He battled the injury bug in 2021, playing in just 12 games and recording a total of 583 yards and four touchdowns. He also has yet to develop into much more than a mediocre run blocker.

In so many words, he doesn't possess the skill set of a complete tight end, and subsequently, Detroit wasn't going to land a first-rounder in return for his services.

Sure, Hockenson still has proven to be a reliable red-zone target for Lions signal-caller Jared Goff, and it stinks that Holmes dealt him to a divisional foe.

However, with there having been no contract extension in sight for Hockenson with Detroit, I think Holmes basically did the best he could, from a compensation standpoint.

Most importantly, with Holmes landing a second-rounder in next year's draft as part of the package, the rebuilding Lions now possess five projected picks within the first 65 selections of the 2023 draft.

Detroit is going to have to build through the draft moving forward, so that is a huge positive for the franchise.

For all the above reasons, I give Holmes & Co. a "B" grade for the Hockenson trade.