Grading Lions' General Manager Brad Holmes

Through eight games, Brad Holmes has had some hits and misses as general manager of the Detroit Lions.

By most accounts, a general manager of an NFL football team is evaluated by the performances of the players that were acquired -- either by free agency, trade, or via the draft.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes appeared to have a strategy in 2021 of signing and bringing aboard a plethora of players on one-year or short-term deals.

The goal appeared to be to bridge the gap during the phase in which the organization was tearing down, as it appears the team is on it's way to losing 15, 16 or 17 games this season.

Unfortunately, only a handful of the players signed to one or two-year contracts have lived up to or exceeded the billing, including Charles Harris, Alex Anzalone, Kalif Raymond and Jamaal Williams.

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Veteran acquisitions like Tyrell Williams, Michael Brockers, Breshad Perriman and Darren Fells have not yielded any sort of tangible returns, as the Lions currently sit as the only team in the league without a victory. Detroit's offense averages far less than 20 points a game through the first eight games of the season.

The signing of Williams, who was recently released with an injury settlement, and the trade for Trinity Benson have left many wondering what happened to the evaluator who brought so many talented wideouts to the Los Angeles Rams?

In Detroit, the receiving corps is not expected to accomplish much more in the second half of the season, despite the coaching staff and head coach Dan Campbell expressing a desire for more explosive plays.

According to the team's website, "The Lions rank 29th in points scored with 134, and 30th with 244 points allowed. ... The offense ranks 30th, scoring a touchdown only 50 percent of the time after reaching the 20."

While many believe it should take three full seasons to evaluate a draft class, the early returns of the 2021 draft class have not been that impactful on Sundays.

Rookie Penei Sewell will likely switch back to playing right tackle, thus delaying his development at the position he was intended to play had Taylor Decker remained healthy.

Defensive lineman Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike have had reasonably good starts to their career, but Detroit's defensive line continues to struggle against the run. An injury to cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu has delayed his development. Rookie running back Jermar Jefferson has been in and out of the lineup all throughout his rookie season.

Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown will likely take on a bigger role in the offense in the second half of the season, but with Goff and the offensive line struggling to achieve consistency, it is safe to assume the impact will only be minimal.

The Lions defense has shown no ability to stop opponents once they reach the 20-yard line, as opponents have gone on to score a touchdown 93 percent of the time against the defense this season.

Linebacker Derrick Barnes has seen the field more, but his development will not aid the team for at least a couple more years.

Overall, the talent level on the roster and the signings made leave a lot to be desired.

For that reason, Holmes has earned a D grade for his role in the Lions current disposition.