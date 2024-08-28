Grading Lions' Initial 2024 Roster
Roster cuts have come and gone, and the Detroit Lions have formed the first edition of their 2024 official roster with Week 1 approaching.
This will not be the team's final form. In addition to various injuries and other transactions that will naturally take place over the course of the season, the Lions currently have one spot available on their 53-man roster.
As a result, the Lions have some flexibility and freedom over the coming days as they begin preparations for their Week 1 primetime showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.
At quarterback, the Lions are unquestionably led by quarterback Jared Goff. After much buzz signaling that they would carry three quarterbacks, Detroit cut Nate Sudfeld and made Hendon Hooker the backup to Goff for the time being.
There's a chance Sudfeld or Jake Fromm could return on the practice squad in the coming days, which would give Detroit insurance at the position.
The running back position has the potential to be one of the team's deepest groups. David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs give Detroit a 1-2 punch on par with most tandems in the league, while Craig Reynolds has been reliable in a pinch over the last three seasons.
Rookie Sione Vaki flashed serious playmaking ability but will need to continue mastering the details of the position as he develops.
Wide receiver is one of the biggest question marks on an otherwise solid roster. Amon-Ra St. Brown was an All-Pro last year and gives Detroit a solid top option. However, Jameson Williams has yet to play a full season and Kalif Raymond is counted on more as a return man than within the offense.
Both players, along with the fourth player at the position Isaiah Williams, have the ability to be impact players. But the group is largely unproven and could benefit from added talent.
Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright will anchor the tight end group, with veteran Parker Hesse winning the race to be the third tight end. Hesse will likely assume fullback duties as well.
Detroit elected to go with 10 offensive linemen to start the year, holding onto five depth players. Another player expected to make the team, Christian Mahogany, remains on the Non-Football Injury list and could cause some shuffling whenever he's able to return.
On defense, the Lions placed Brodric Martin on injured reserve and went light on the defensive line as a result. Kyle Peko, who was believed to be nearly a lock to make the team, was released but could return in the future as he is not subject to waivers.
DJ Reader and Alim McNeill give the Lions a formidable tackle duo when both are healthy, and Mekhi Wingo has impressed throughout his first training camp. Levi Onwuzurike could be in store for a big season now that he's fully healthy.
The defensive end unit is highlighted by Aidan Hutchinson, but the unit will need to produce a reliable running mate for him in order to overcome last year's struggles. Marcus Davenport and Josh Paschal are potential candidates, but James Houston could be the answer after missing most of last year.
John Cominsky was also kept on the roster through Tuesday's deadline. The Lions could only place two players on injured reserve and designate them to return on Tuesday, and they elected to put Martin and Emmanuel Moseley in those slots.
Cominsky, who suffered a torn MCL early in camp, could potentially be moved to injured reserve and open up another roster spot in the coming days.
The Lions wound up holding onto six linebackers, as they kept Ben Niemann in addition to the five returning players from last year. There's good depth here, and Kelvin Sheppard has plenty at his disposal to use situationally.
In the secondary, Detroit will have a brand new look. Carlton Davis and Terrion Arnold give the cornerback room an upgraded feel and new sense of optimism after last year's struggles. Amik Robertson and Ennis Rakestraw will be good pieces to move around, and Kindle Vildor and Khalil Dorsey can be special teams contributors who help the defense when needed.
The safety position also has a fresh feel. Brian Branch is sliding to the position after spending last year as the nickel and will join Kerby Joseph. Ifeatu Melifonwu has been out with an injury, so time will tell where and how he contributes.
The depth is rounded out by Brandon Joseph and Loren Strickland, who both performed well in training camp. Strickland, a UDFA, and Joseph, a 2023 UDFA, both will be helpful on special teams and demonstrated physicality that is ideal for Aaron Glenn's scheme.
Jack Fox is the lone holdover when it comes to specialists. Jake Bates is the kicker after having an up-and-down training camp, while undrafted free agent Hogan Hatten beat out Scott Daly for long snapper duties.
The Lions have assembled a championship caliber roster, but it is not without flaws. The lack of depth at wide receiver and edge rusher remains glaring, as these have been areas of concern throughout the offseason.
With roster cuts officially made, Holmes and the Lions' personnel staff have an opportunity to sure up these weaknesses before starting a season that fans hope will be historic.
The starting lineup is full of star-caliber talent, so it's hard to knock the overall construction of the roster. However, because of the lingering depth issues, I'm giving the initial rendition of the Lions' roster a "B+" grade.