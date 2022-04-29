Grading Lions' Pick of Jameson Williams

SI All Lions provides its grade of the Detroit Lions' draft-day trade for Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.

The Lions have found their big-play wide receiver.

It came a little bit earlier than Lions fans and pundits had expected, as Detroit general manager Brad Holmes pulled off a shocking trade with the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings and drafted Alabama wideout Jameson Williams at No. 12 overall. In doing so, Holmes & Co. dealt the No. 32, No. 34 and No. 66 overall picks to the Vikings in exchange for the No. 12 and No. 46 selections.

Subsequently, the Lions will now not make another selection until the 14th pick in the second round.

Yet, it was entirely worth it for the 6-foot-2, 189-pounder, a game-breaking receiver with both elite acceleration and separation ability. And, most importantly, he provides Detroit with a legitimate deep threat who can take the top off a defense, which should make him a solid complement to slot receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Gary Cosby Jr., USA TODAY NETWORK

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sure, there is the injury red flag with Williams, as he's presently recovering from a torn ACL which he suffered during the Crimson Tide's national title game loss to Georgia.

And, the typical recovery timetable for an ACL injury is eight to nine months. Yet, there are instances when an athlete is able to return to competition six months after suffering such an ailment. So, there is a chance that Williams could be cleared to play by the start of training camp in late July.

And, when he is healthy, there is no doubt that he's an upper-echelon pass-catcher.

In 15 games with the Crimson Tide in 2021, he recorded 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He has the potential to be the Lions' No. 1 receiver of today and tomorrow.

For all the reasons above, I'm giving the trade and subsequent selection of Williams an "A" grade.