SI All Lions provides its grade for the Detroit Lions' selection of Kentucky EDGE Josh Paschal at No. 46 overall.

Three picks. Two EDGE defenders.

That's the case for the Detroit Lions so far in the 2022 NFL Draft, after selecting Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2 overall and most recently, Kentucky's Josh Paschal at No. 46 overall.

While Hutchinson is expected to be a high-impact pass rusher at the next level, Paschal is more known for his run-stuffing prowess.

The 6-foot-3, 268-pounder is well-equipped at setting the edge and stopping the run. Yet, he's not as well polished at getting after the quarterback, due to his struggles with bending the corner.

Mike Weaver, Special to Courier Journal, Imagn Content Services, LLC

Despite that being said, the Kentucky product has a lot to offer. Perhaps most impressively, he possesses the ability to play in both a 3-4 and 4-3 defensive scheme. This versatility should allow him to have a role right away in Detroit's defense.

He recorded 53 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hurries and 5.5 sacks in 2021.

For his efforts a season ago, he received a 90.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, the highest PFF grade among all qualified SEC EDGEs last season.

Additionally, he's a high-character individual who beat cancer and battled back from it to become the only three-time full-season captain in the history of the Wildcats football program.

Thus, it's fair to say that he should easily adapt to the Dan Campbell-led locker room in the Motor City.

He might not be the sexiest pick the Lions could have made at No. 46, with the likes of Liberty quarterback Malik Willis and Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean still on the board. However, Paschal was still a solid pick, and at this point, I'm willing to give it a "B" grade.