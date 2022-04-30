Skip to main content

Grading Lions' Pick of Illinois S Kerby Joseph

SI All Lions provides its grade for the Detroit Lions' selection of Illinois safety Kerby Joseph.

The Lions entered the 2022 NFL Draft with a major need in the secondary, and started to address it Friday night with the selection of Illinois safety Kerby Joseph in the third round (No. 97 overall). 

The choice of Joseph has all the makings of a great value pick for Detroit's front office.

He not only tied for first in all of college football in interceptions in 2021 (five), but he also tied for third in the nation in fumble recoveries (three). In doing so, he became the only player in the country with five or more interceptions and three or more fumble recoveries during the regular season. 

For his efforts, he received the highest Pro Football Focus grade of any defensive back during the 2021 campaign. 

USATSI_17106625_168388382_lowres
Sure, Joseph isn't the perfect prospect. There's a reason why he fell to where he did in the third round. 

For starters, he doesn't exactly have the best measurables, standing in at just 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds. Then, there's the fact that he doesn't have the best speed, either. So, if his instincts fail him and he doesn't anticipate correctly, he'll be late in arriving to an opposing team's wide receiver. 

Luckily, for him and the Lions, though, one of his best attributes is his instincts. He's consistently able to effectively read and diagnose plays (and in a quick manner). This is why Joseph was able to force turnovers at such a high rate a season ago. 

If he's able to transfer any of those skills to the next level, he will end up being a steal for the Lions at No. 97. 

At this juncture, I'm willing to give Detroit's selection of Joseph a "B+" grade. 

joseph5
