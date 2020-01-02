Hail Mary Against Lions Included in Images of the Decade Video

Nobody in attendance will ever forget it. It was quite the dramatic ending to a football game at Ford Field.

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers hit Richard Rodgers for a 61-yard touchdown to end the game in dramatic fashion against the Lions.

A successfully completed Hail Mary that the Lions were simply unable to defend.

The nation witnessed it since the game was played on Thursday Night Football.

WR Calvin Johnson was not on the field to help out. Head coach Jim Caldwell explained after the game he was "looking for more of that pass back and forth kind of thing."

"We had plenty of guys back there, we had plenty of guys. We just didn’t make the play, they did," Caldwell said following the game.

Sportscenter recently released it's images of the decade video montage and the Hail Mary is included.

Enjoy the video below. Other Detroit sports memories are included as well.

Related

Despite What GM Bob Quinn Says, Lions are Starting Over

Damon Harrison Puts to Bed What Happened Last Offseason

Will Lions Upgrade Backup QB Position? Not So Fast