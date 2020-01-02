LionMaven
Hail Mary Against Lions Included in Images of the Decade Video

John Maakaron

Nobody in attendance will ever forget it. It was quite the dramatic ending to a football game at Ford Field.

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers hit Richard Rodgers for a 61-yard touchdown to end the game in dramatic fashion against the Lions.

A successfully completed Hail Mary that the Lions were simply unable to defend. 

The nation witnessed it since the game was played on Thursday Night Football. 

WR Calvin Johnson was not on the field to help out. Head coach Jim Caldwell explained after the game he was "looking for more of that pass back and forth kind of thing." 

"We had plenty of guys back there, we had plenty of guys. We just didn’t make the play, they did," Caldwell said following the game.

Sportscenter recently released it's images of the decade video montage and the Hail Mary is included. 

Enjoy the video below. Other Detroit sports memories are included as well. 

