First-Half Analysis: Everson Griffen Took LT Penei Sewell to School

First-half observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 5 contest against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Detroit Lions' offense certainly understood the weakness of the Minnesota Vikings.

After watching opponents of the Vikings run the ball effectively early in the season, Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn created an effective offensive gameplan, running the ball early in the first half.

On Detroit's first offensive drive, quarterback Jared Goff found D'Andre Swift on a screen pass, and Jamaal Williams was able to effectively rush the football.

Unfortunately, Goff decided to target wideout Kha’Darel Hodge, but the pass was broken up by Patrick Peterson on a key third-down in Vikings territory, forcing the Lions to settle for a field goal.

Former Lions defensive lineman Everson Griffen took left tackle Penei Sewell to school on their next offensive possession, as the veteran used effective swim moves to blow past the rookie on two consecutive plays.

Goff, who leads the NFL in fumbles, lost the football, and the Lions turned the ball over with the game tied 3-3.

For Detroit's defense, it simply had no answer for wideout Justin Jefferson.

Prior to the two-minute warning, Jefferson was targeted on six occasions by Kirk Cousins. The talented wideout recorded five receptions for 104 yards, including a reception of 37 yards.

An Alexander Mattison 15-yard touchdown reception late in the second quarter gave the Vikings a 13-3 lead.

The Lions got some points back before the end of the half, as the offense did enough to allow Austin Seibert to attempt and make a 52-yard field goal.

At the half, the Vikings lead the Lions, 13-6.

Notes