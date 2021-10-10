First-Half Analysis: Everson Griffen Took LT Penei Sewell to School
The Detroit Lions' offense certainly understood the weakness of the Minnesota Vikings.
After watching opponents of the Vikings run the ball effectively early in the season, Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn created an effective offensive gameplan, running the ball early in the first half.
On Detroit's first offensive drive, quarterback Jared Goff found D'Andre Swift on a screen pass, and Jamaal Williams was able to effectively rush the football.
Unfortunately, Goff decided to target wideout Kha’Darel Hodge, but the pass was broken up by Patrick Peterson on a key third-down in Vikings territory, forcing the Lions to settle for a field goal.
Former Lions defensive lineman Everson Griffen took left tackle Penei Sewell to school on their next offensive possession, as the veteran used effective swim moves to blow past the rookie on two consecutive plays.
Goff, who leads the NFL in fumbles, lost the football, and the Lions turned the ball over with the game tied 3-3.
Recommended Lions Articles
Detroit Lions' Week 5 Inactives
Read more about the Detroit Lions' Week 5 inactive list against the Minnesota Vikings.
How to Watch Lions vs. Vikings: Time, Channel, Streaming Options
Here is how you can watch the Detroit Lions' take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Huddle Up: Detroit Lions Week 5 Projected Depth Chart
Here are members of the Detroit Lions who will be counted on to aid the team against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.
For Detroit's defense, it simply had no answer for wideout Justin Jefferson.
Prior to the two-minute warning, Jefferson was targeted on six occasions by Kirk Cousins. The talented wideout recorded five receptions for 104 yards, including a reception of 37 yards.
An Alexander Mattison 15-yard touchdown reception late in the second quarter gave the Vikings a 13-3 lead.
The Lions got some points back before the end of the half, as the offense did enough to allow Austin Seibert to attempt and make a 52-yard field goal.
At the half, the Vikings lead the Lions, 13-6.
Notes
- Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was ruled inactive prior to the game.
- Levi Onwuzurike, Trey Flowers and Alim McNeill had big run stops in the first quarter against running back Alexander Mattison.
- Tight end T.J. Hockenson had an uncharacteristic drop on a third-down play in the first quarter, but a Vikings illegal hands-to-the-face penalty kept the Lions drive alive.
- The Lions' offense was able to secure nine first downs in the first quarter, but Goff only recorded 36 yards passing.
- Wideout Quintez Cephus headed to the locker room on a cart prior to the half. He had a towel over his head, and appeared to be in a significant amount of pain. Prior to his exit, Cephus had three receptions for 38 yards.
- The Vikings won the opening coin toss, and elected to defer. Cousins and the offense will start the second half with the ball.