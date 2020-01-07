Lions Promote Offensive Coaches

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they promoted coaches from within to positions coaching the offensive line.

Hank Fraley was promoted to Offensive Line Coach after originally joining the Lions as an assistant offensive line coach in 2018. Prior to Detroit, he served as the offensive line coach at UCLA in 2017. He also spent three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff as an assistant offensive line coach following positions at San Jose State and the University of San Diego.

Fraley played 11 seasons in the NFL with the Eagles, Browns and St. Louis Rams.

Billy Yates was promoted to Assistant Offensive Line Coach after spending the last two seasons on the Lions coaching staff as part of the William Clay Ford Minority Assistantship program.

Prior to Detroit, Yates served as a strength and conditioning coach at Bowling Green and Texas Tech.

He played eight seasons in the NFL as an offensive lineman for the Dolphins, Patriots and Browns.

