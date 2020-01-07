LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Lions Promote Offensive Coaches

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they promoted coaches from within to positions coaching the offensive line.

Hank Fraley was promoted to Offensive Line Coach after originally joining the Lions as an assistant offensive line coach in 2018. Prior to Detroit, he served as the offensive line coach at UCLA in 2017. He also spent three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff as an assistant offensive line coach following positions at San Jose State and the University of San Diego. 

Fraley played 11 seasons in the NFL with the Eagles, Browns and St. Louis Rams. 

Billy Yates was promoted to Assistant Offensive Line Coach after spending the last two seasons on the Lions coaching staff as part of the William Clay Ford Minority Assistantship program. 

Prior to Detroit, Yates served as a strength and conditioning coach at Bowling Green and Texas Tech. 

He played eight seasons in the NFL as an offensive lineman for the Dolphins, Patriots and Browns.

Related

Scouting Report: DT Derrick Brown

These Two Offensive Linemen Could Revitalize Lions Rushing Attack

Late Round Quarterback Options for Detroit Lions

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Reasons Why Lions Will Win 10 Games or More in 2020

John Maakaron

Here are reasons for hope for the 2020 season

Late-Round Quarterback Options for the Lions

Logan Lamorandier

Our Logan Lamorandier takes a look at some late-round quarterbacks to pursue in this April's NFL Draft

Mel Kiper Says Lions Could Draft QB Tua Tagovailoa

John Maakaron

Mel Kiper says if medical reports are favorable, Lions could select QB Tua Tagovailoa at 3rd

Scouting Report: DT Derrick Brown

John Maakaron

Derrick Brown could be Detroit's first round selection in this year's NFL Draft.

Wade Phillips is Long Shot to be Lions D-Coordinator

John Maakaron

Some Lions fans express desire to bring in former Rams defensive coordinator to be Lions next DC.

Why Tom Brady Isn't Coming to Detroit

Vito Chirco

Our Vito Chirco opines why a Tom Brady-Lions marriage isn't going to happen

Detroit Lions are in Driver's Seat of 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

QB Tua Tagovailoa announcing he is entering 2020 NFL Draft helps Detroit Lions

These Two Offensive Lineman Could Revitalize Lions Rushing Attack

John Maakaron

Lions need to bolster 21st ranked rushing attack.

Stafford and Flowers Explain What Went Wrong in 2019

John Maakaron

Matthew Stafford and Trey Flowers discuss what the Lions issues were in 2019 with Tori Petry

Lions Currently Have Second Longest Playoff Victory Drought

John Maakaron

Lions have not won a playoff game since 1991