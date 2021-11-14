Igwebuike, Harris Reportedly Don't Understand NFL Overtime Rules
The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers fought to a 16-16 tie at Heinz Field.
Interestingly, two players in the game did not understand why the game ended when the clock struck 0:00 after playing the overtime period.
Following the game, a writer for the Post-Gazette took to social media to comment on another media member posting that running back Najee Harris was not aware a game could end in a tie.
Writer Brian Batko posted that he overheard Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike asking on the sideline how many overtimes could be played during an NFL game.
According to the NFL's football operations website, here are the rules of overtime:
- At the end of regulation, the referee will toss a coin to determine which team will possess the ball first in overtime. The visiting team captain will call the toss.
- No more than one 10-minute period will follow a three-minute intermission. Each team must possess, or have the opportunity to possess, the ball. The exception: If the team that gets the ball first scores a touchdown on the opening possession.
- Sudden-death play -- where the game ends on any score (safety, field goal or touchdown) -- continues until a winner is determined.
- Each team gets two timeouts.
- The point-after-try is not attempted if the game ends on a touchdown.
- If the score is still tied at the end of the overtime period, the result of the game will be recorded as a tie.
- There are no instant replay coach’s challenges; all reviews will be initiated by the replay official.
