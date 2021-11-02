Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    NFL News: WR Henry Ruggs Will Reportedly Be Charged in Fatal Crash

    Las Vegas Raiders wideout Henry Ruggs involved in a serious car wreck in the early morning hours on Tuesday.
    Author:

    On Tuesday afternoon, TMZ reported that Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in a serious automobile accident in the early morning hours on Tuesday. 

    Per multiple reports, the accident occurred in Las Vegas at approximately 3:40 a.m. local time.

    Ruggs, who played collegiate football at Alabama, was the first wide receiver selected in the 2020 draft.

    Alabama head coach Nick Saban praised Ruggs' character when he was drafted, as he told the team's website that the organization was adding a 'great person.'

    The 22-year-old wideout had a stellar performance earlier this season against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in which he recorded five receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown grab.

    According to a social media post from the Las Vegas Review-Journal, "Fire department personnel responded and located a deceased victim inside the Toyota. The preliminary investigation indicates the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the Toyota. The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 22-year-old Henry Ruggs III, remained on scene and showed signs of impairment. He was transported to UMC medical to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death." 

