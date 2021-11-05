Herman Moore Believes Brad Holmes Could Claim Odell Beckham Jr.

The saga involving Cleveland Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr. has now come to a close, as the talented wideout will be waived by his former team.

After discussing options with all involved, the Browns organization has decided to officially end their working relationship with the 29-year-old wide receiver.

"After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we've determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns. We appreciate all his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we've just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell," the organization said in a statement. "We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release and we wish him well as he continues his career."

Whether the official news occurs today or tomorrow, Beckham Jr. will be subject to the waiver wire on Monday.

Any NFL team that chooses to claim him would have to submit a claim by Monday afternoon. The team who successfully claims him would be on the hook for the remaining nine weeks of whatever money Beckham is still owed.

A former Lions wide receiver believes the Lions, who currently sit at the top of the waiver wire order due to their 0-8 record, could take a chance on the controversial wideout.

"I think the @Lions will do it, but remember: The move is only as successful as long as he stays health and is productive on the field," Herman Moore said in response to a post from NFL reporter Ross Tucker.

Beckham played 29 games in Cleveland and recorded with 114 receptions for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns.

He also recorded eight rushes for 96 yards and one touchdown.