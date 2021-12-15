Highest-Priced WR Lions Should Sign This Offseason

The Detroit Lions need to make wholesale changes on both sides of the ball this offseason, and need to also make a concerted effort to make a big splash or two not only in the draft but also through free agency.

If Detroit general manager Brad Holmes is going to make such an addition at wide receiver, he should take a hard look at Green Bay Packers No. 1 wideout Davante Adams.

Since this past offseason, it's been reported that the 2021 season could very well be "The Final Dance" for both Adams and Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

Sure, Adams will be pricey, but he's also a top-flight receiving option, which is something the Lions are direly lacking.

Adams, a 2014 second-round pick of the Packers, has averaged at least 83.1 reception yards per game since the start of the 2018 campaign, and is presently averaging a career-high 100.3 yards per contest.

He's also already gone over 1,200 total receiving yards for the second time in as many seasons (1,204 yards in 2021), and remember, he and the Packers still have four more games left to play this season, including against the Lions in Week 18.

Additionally, in his last three contests, the four-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro has recorded north of 100 receiving yards each time, including 10 catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns in Week 14 against the Chicago Bears.

Another advantageous aspect of potentially signing Adams, an impending free agent, is that Detroit would be "stealing" Green Bay's top receiving option and undoubtedly making the Packers less potent offensively. Just imagine how sweet it would be for the Lions to poach a player of that caliber from their NFC North rivals.

So, if Holmes & Co. are willing to spend some serious money in the offseason, they should make a big-time push toward attaining the services of Adams.