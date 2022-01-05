Skip to main content
    Highest-Priced Safety Lions Should Sign This Offseason

    Read more on the highest-priced safety the Detroit Lions should sign this offseason.

    One of the many areas on defense where the Lions could use an upgrade at this offseason is safety. 

    While Tracy Walker has put together a solid campaign, none of Detroit's other safeties, including Will Harris, have been ultra reliable contributors in 2021. 

    If Lions general manager Brad Holmes plans on addressing the need through the upcoming free-agent class and via a big financial commitment, New Orleans Saints defensive back Marcus Williams should be the target. 

    Williams has been a member of the Saints organization since being drafted by the team in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. 

    Since his first year as a pro, the now 25-year-old has been a steady performer in the Saints' secondary. In fact, he's produced at least two interceptions during each of his five NFL seasons. 

    Additionally, in 2021, the California native has suited up for 15 games, and has logged 72 total tackles, eight passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

    williams5

    The impending free agent would immediately be an upgrade over the likes of Harris, Dean Marlowe, C.J. Moore and Jalen Elliott in Detroit's secondary. 

    Williams also has ties to Lions head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, both of whom spent time with the University of Utah product in New Orleans. 

    Remember, Glenn, a former NFL defensive back, served as Williams' position coach with the Saints up until joining Campbell's staff in the Motor City this year.  

    So, there's a chance that Campbell and Glenn could use their already established relationships with Williams to bring him to Detroit. 

    However, if Holmes & Co. are serious about attaining the services of Williams, they're going to have to spend a decent amount of money. 

    Based on the numbers he has put up in his career thus far, Williams, who is making $10.612 million this season, will be able to garner a contract of five years, at approximately $13.5M a season, on the open market, according to Spotrac. 

    Knowing the consistent performer he's been since being drafted and the fact that he'll be just 26 years old a season from now, I'd be more than willing to hand out that type of contract to Williams. 

    Brad, go make it happen. 

