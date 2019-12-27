LionMaven
Historic Streak Continues with Signing of LB Anthony Pittman

John Maakaron

The Lions announced Friday the signing of linebacker Anthony Pittman to the 53-man active roster.

Pittman fills the roster spot at linebacker since rookie Jahlani Tavai was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

In addition, G Casey Tucker was signed to the practice squad.

Matt Schoch of the Detroit News wrote back in June that if Pittman was signed to the active roster in 2019, it would continue a streak dating back to 1934. 

"Since the Portsmouth Spartans moved to Detroit to become the Lions in 1934, every single season of Lions’ football has featured a player born in Michigan."

Pittman is a native of Birmingham, Michigan and played college football at Wayne State University.

Golladay is 82 yards way From Joining Elite Company 

David Blough Responds to Car Offer

