T.J. Hockenson Among Lowest PFF-Graded Detroit Lions Week 2

Lions Week 2 PFF grades have been revealed.

The Detroit Lions offense has been receiving a significant amount praise the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season. 

After scoring a significant amount of points, many nationally are now beginning to notice the impact the roster has had having Ben Johnson being elevated to his position. 

Since he starting working with the passing attack last season, the team has been able to move the football and score touchdowns at a much higher percentage. 

In Week 2, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Taylor Decker were among the highest PFF-graded Detroit Lions. 

Unfortunately, tight end T.J. Hockenson was among the lowest-graded members of the offense. 

Evan Brown has filled in admirably each occasion he has been given the opportunity to play in replacement of Frank Ragnow. 

Top PFF-graded offensive players

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown -- 87.7
  • Taylor Decker -- 81.8
  • Brock Wright -- 73.5
  • Josh Reynolds -- 68.5
  • Evan Brown -- 68.4
  • Dan Skipper -- 66.8

Top PFF-graded defensive players

