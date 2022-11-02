T.J. Hockenson Says 'First Time' He Can Go Somewhere and Win Games

Tight end T.J. Hockenson will now have an opportunity to play on a winning NFL football team.

Drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Hockenson and the Lions averaged four wins a season in his tenure.

Since entering the NFL, the talented tight end has been a part of a Detroit Lions football team that has gone 12-42-2.

"That’s really what we’re here to do is go somewhere and win some games, Hockenson told Vikings reporters. "That’s kind of the first time I’ve been able to say that."

Detroit is in the midst of a total team rebuild and the 25-year-old will now be part of an organization that has an opportunity to win the NFC North division, as the Packers are mired in a losing season.

“Excited about having him here,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “I’ve watched a lot of him on tape, he’s just a very capable player. There’s a reason he was drafted so highly. He’s very intelligent, played a lot of football.”

Lions general manager Brad Holmes offered sincere appreciation for the time Hockenson spent in Detroit and wished him all the best, except for when the Vikings play the Lions.

