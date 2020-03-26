All Lions: How Derrick Brown Fits Detroit Lions Defense

The Detroit Lions released Damon Harrison Sr., A'Shawn Robinson is now part of the Rams organization, and Mike Daniels remains unsigned -- so the Detroit Lions defensive line will look drastically different in 2020.

Lions team reporter Tim Twentyman writes in his latest article how Auburn's Derrick Brown fits Detroit's defense:

A young player like Brown, who is considered the best interior defender in this draft, would certainly fit into that mix and round out the interior of Detroit's defensive line nicely. Brown is a powerful and explosive defender who spends a lot of time in the opponent's backfield. He posted 55 tackles for the Tigers last year, tied for the team lead with 12.5 tackles for loss, recorded four sacks and four pass breakups, and caused two fumbles. He's a versatile defender with position flexibility.

Halopoulivaaiti Vaitai is caring for a newborn daughter amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press details the surreal experience at Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, where Vaitai's daughter was born.

Erik Schlitt of USA Today's Lions Wire reported how the Detroit Lions Twitter account ran a promotion for a possible custom phone wallpaper. Draft prospect Javon Kinlaw let the Lions know he should be on their radar, replying to the promotion via Twitter.

Jeremy Reisman of SB Nation's Pride of Detroit reminds readers to pay attention to who is tweeting information about the Detroit Lions, as he confirmed the Jarrad Davis trade rumors were false.

