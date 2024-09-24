'Just Keep Working': How James Houston Can Earn Playing Time
The Detroit Lions have plenty of internal options to replace injured defensive end Marcus Davenport.
Coach Dan Campbell, appearing on his weekly radio interview, was asked about the potential of outside linebacker James Houston being in the mix to earn more playing time. With Davenport's season prematurely ending due to a torn triceps muscle, there are opportunities available.
"I don’t know that yet. I would tell you this — (Josh) Paschal’s gonna take on a much bigger load. Paschal’s gonna be, obviously he and Hutch are your ends," Campbell said. "Levi’s gonna need to do some of that, which he did in training camp. There’s a good chance we could bring up somebody up off the vet squad or the practice squad.
"Houston could be a candidate. So we know we’re gonna need some reinforcements for sure just losing that body. And Davenport was playing at a high level. It hurts, it does, it hurts losing him. He’s been a force in there. But we also, that’s why you have the depth that we have and the players that we’ve acquired."
For the third year pass-rusher, jumping ahead of others on Detroit's depth chart has proven to be quite challenging.
In two of the first three games this season, Houston has been listed as inactive. In the game he appeared in against the Buccaneers, the former sixth-round pick only played three snaps.
Campbell indicated that there is a path for the Jackson State product to work his way back into the fold and earn more snaps.
“Just keep working," Campbell said. "There again, so much of it is who do you sit if he comes? Everyone that we have up is playing at a pretty high level on defense. And they all have a role between defense and special teams, so that’s kind of where it’s been. As long as he just keeps working, and when he gets his opportunity, make the most of them. That’s with any player here.”