How the Dallas Cowboys Helped Matthew Stafford Get to Canton

Read how the Dallas Cowboys allowed Matthew Stafford to witness Calvin Johnson's speech at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will be in attendance for teammate Calvin Johnson's Hall of Fame enshrinement speech Sunday evening.

According to NFL Network, "After practice with the Cowboys, Sean McVay thanked Mike McCarthy for moving this scrimmage up a day so Matthew Stafford can attend Calvin Johnson’s hall of fame enshrinement tomorrow."

While Stafford and Johnson were not able to enjoy postseason success together, the tandem established a connection only a handful of players are able to enjoy.

Rams Digest noted, "Seven of Johnson’s nine seasons in Detroit were with Stafford as his quarterback. All but one season together, Johnson eclipsed over 1,000 receiving yards, including 2011 and 2012 when ‘Megatron’ led the NFL. He also totaled a league-high 122 receptions in 2012."

Ironically, among one of Johnson's most memorable performances came against the Cowboys, as he secured 329 receiving yards in a thrilling comeback victory back in 2013.

The game was also memorable for Stafford's fake spike at the 1-yard line.

Instead of spiking the football, the ex-Lions quarterback took the snap into the end zone, giving the Lions a 31-30 home victory.

"I was yelling that I was going to spike the ball," Stafford recalled. "But their linebackers were just standing there."

"Even our fans didn't think we could pull this one out," he said. "They were leaving, but we knew we could do it."

Johnson currently hold Lions records for receptions (731), receiving yards (11,619) and receiving touchdowns (83).

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER