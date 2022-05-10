How to Watch Detroit Lions 2022 NFL Schedule Release
The upcoming 2022 National Football League schedule is set to be revealed this week.
On Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET, the league will reveal which teams will face which opponents and when.
Also, two hours before the big reveal at 6 p.m. ET, teams will announce their first home game opponent.
NFL Network's coverage typically includes a thorough break down of the regular season schedule, division by division, analyzing the top matchups and primetime games.
The Detroit Lions will not play any games this season outside of the United States, as they have been left off the slate of International games that were previously announced.
CBS will be the television network that broadcasts the Lions’ Thanksgiving game this year.
It has been discussed by Michael North, the vice president of NFL broadcast planning, the likelihood of the Lions playing an AFC team on Thanksgiving in 2022.
“This year in Detroit, we know they’re hosting Miami and Buffalo for the AFC games, and Detroit is going to be on CBS this year,” North said. “So right now, your choices for Thanksgiving in Detroit are Miami or Buffalo. Whichever one of those you choose is going to take you down a path of the search tree that is going to be very, very different.”
How to watch 2022 NFL Schedule Release
- Thurs, May 12 (8 p.m. ET): NFL Network, NFL.com, NFL app.
- Online/Streaming: fuboTV
