How to Watch Lions vs. Giants: Time, Channel, Streaming Options

The Detroit Lions have counted on running back Jamaal Williams to shoulder the load running the football this season.

In his second season in Motown, the veteran running back has been reliable and has earned the respect of all of his teammates and the coaching staff.

“He’s our leader. Not just offensively, but our team leader," running backs coach Duce Staley told reporters this week. "He gets a chance to break them down, he talks to them. He’s out there when he’s not feeling well, he still has juice, energy. Going through the drills, I mean he’s just, he’s everywhere.

"So, those guys they love him," Staley continued. "They love him and they show it out there on the field. They talk to him in the locker room. I mean, it’s just good to see a guy like that, that we got here. This is his second year, being able to build that trust within the team with guys who have been here for a while.”

In a contract season, it is expected the 27-year-old running back will be coveted by other teams in the NFL.

Despite entering free agency, the Lions are likely expected to make an effort to re-sign the talented back, as head coach Dan Campbell has touted Williams' reliability and leadership as well.

Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants

Date: Sunday, November 20, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Location: MetLife Stadium

TV: Fox

TV announcers: Kevin Burhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, List of radio affiliates

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Online streaming: Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day free trial