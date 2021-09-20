September 20, 2021
How to Watch Lions vs. Packers: Time, Channel, Streaming Options

Here is how you can watch the Detroit Lions' take on the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.
The Detroit Lions will make one of their rare appearances on national television in 2021 when they face the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.

Heading into Week 2, the Packers placed outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith on injured reserve due to a lingering back injury.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell explained to reporters the impact of Smith's loss on the Packers' defense.

“He is an outstanding rusher. He’s a good run player as well," Campbell said. "So, I think it hurts them. Now that being said, they’ve still got (Outside linebacker Rashan Gary) 52 over there, Gary, who I think can rush. They’ve got a couple of guys that I think -- now, they’re different than him, but they still have the element of rush and those guys play hard and so yes it hurts, but yet it's not like these guys that are coming in are five notches below Za’Darius either in my opinion.”

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

Date: Monday, September 20, 2021
Time: 8:15 p.m. EST
Location: Lambeau Field
TV: ESPN
TV announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Online streaming: Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

Betting Odds

  • Point spread: GB -12 (-105), Detroit +12 (-105)
  • Point total: 48.5 (-105)
  • Moneyline: GB (-549), Detroit (+450)
  • Opening line: GB -11
