NFL Combine Schedule: What to Know Thursday
The NFL combine will be presented slightly different this year.
For the first time ever, the combine will be featured as a primetime event for the viewing audience at home.
On-field drills are expected to be televised beginning on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.
Here is what you need to know regarding Thursday's combine schedule.
1.) Defensive backs are scheduled to arrive and will participate in a pre-examination and team interviews.
2.) Defensive linemen and linebackers will undergo medical exams and team interviews.
3.) Offensive lineman, running backs and special teams players will participate in media sessions and team interviews from 8 a.m. until 12:30 ET.
4.) Quarterbacks, tight ends and wide receivers will be participating in on-field drills Thursday afternoon.
How to watch
Workouts, drills and interviews will be televised on NFL Network from 4 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET on Thursday.
Notes
New Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell praised Detroit Lions defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant when he addressed the media at the combine.
"They did some great things, both him and Aaron Glenn there in Detroit this year," O'Connell said. "That was a tough group to play against. They were able to kinda infuse a couple different systems of defenses in the NFL into their system, and, shoot, they were a tough group to play against. You felt Aubrey's presence there and it was good for me to get a chance to speak with him through this process and I have no doubt he's going to continue to ascend, sooner rather than later, in this league. I really do believe that."