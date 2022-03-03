Skip to main content

NFL Combine Schedule: What to Know Thursday

NFL combine workouts are scheduled to be broadcast beginning on Thursday.

The NFL combine will be presented slightly different this year. 

For the first time ever, the combine will be featured as a primetime event for the viewing audience at home. 

On-field drills are expected to be televised beginning on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.

Here is what you need to know regarding Thursday's combine schedule. 

1.) Defensive backs are scheduled to arrive and will participate in a pre-examination and team interviews. 

2.) Defensive linemen and linebackers will undergo medical exams and team interviews.

3.) Offensive lineman, running backs and special teams players will participate in media sessions and team interviews from 8 a.m. until 12:30 ET.

Recommended Lions Articles

USATSI_17477708_168388382_lowres

How Detroit Lions Can Free Up $10.5 Million in Cap Space

Should the Detroit Lions restructure the contract of left tackle Taylor Decker this offseason?

2 hours ago
USATSI_17035303_168388382_lowres

Is Penn State's Jaquan Brisker Lions' No. 1 Safety of Future?

Read more on whether Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker should be a target of the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft.

4 hours ago
hutchinson5

Twitter Reacts: Former Pro Bowler Projects Aidan Hutchinson Will Flop

Social media reacts to criticism of Aidan Hutchinson.

16 hours ago

4.) Quarterbacks, tight ends and wide receivers will be participating in on-field drills Thursday afternoon. 

How to watch

Workouts, drills and interviews will be televised on NFL Network from 4 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET on Thursday. 

Notes

New Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell praised Detroit Lions defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant when he addressed the media at the combine. 

"They did some great things, both him and Aaron Glenn there in Detroit this year," O'Connell said. "That was a tough group to play against. They were able to kinda infuse a couple different systems of defenses in the NFL into their system, and, shoot, they were a tough group to play against. You felt Aubrey's presence there and it was good for me to get a chance to speak with him through this process and I have no doubt he's going to continue to ascend, sooner rather than later, in this league. I really do believe that."

willis5
News

NFL Combine Schedule: What to Know Thursday

By John Maakaron
7 minutes ago
USATSI_17477708_168388382_lowres
News

How Detroit Lions Can Free Up $10.5 Million in Cap Space

By Vito Chirco
2 hours ago
USATSI_17035303_168388382_lowres
News

Is Penn State's Jaquan Brisker Lions' No. 1 Safety of Future?

By Daniel Kelly
4 hours ago
hutchinson5
News

Twitter Reacts: Former Pro Bowler Projects Aidan Hutchinson Will Flop

By John Maakaron
16 hours ago
goff5
News

Lions' Offense Must Address 'Terrible' Third-Down, Red-Zone Performance

By John Maakaron
19 hours ago
howell5
News

Dan Campbell Reveals What Traits Lions QB Must Possess

By Christian Booher
23 hours ago
london5
News

Drake London Loved Watching Calvin Johnson: 'Definitely One of the Greatest'

By John Maakaron
Mar 2, 2022
USATSI_17600559_168388382_lowres
News

6 Offensive Linemen for Lions to Watch at NFL Scouting Combine

By Vito Chirco
Mar 2, 2022