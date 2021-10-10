    • October 10, 2021
    How to Watch Lions vs. Vikings: Time, Channel, Streaming Options

    Here is how you can watch the Detroit Lions' take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    The Detroit Lions will have another tall task this weekend in their efforts to try and win their first game of the 2021 NFL season.

    Detroit has started the season with a record of 0-4. On Sunday, another divisional rival awaits them. 

    Ahead of his team's Week 5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, head coach Dan Campbell was asked his philosophy of practicing indoors versus outdoors. 

    “Look, I like practicing outdoors and I know for the big guys it does -- they like being outside. It’s better for their joints, makes them feel better," Campbell explained. "But I also know we’re playing on turf this week and so Wednesday we were outside, outdoors, and that gave them a reprieve from the turf. But then these last two days, we’ve gone in just because if that’s what you’re playing, you probably need to do it at least a couple of days. So, I try to be mindful of all of that. Look, when you’re outdoors, it puts more of a toll on your muscles. When you’re indoors, it puts more of a toll on your joints, so it’s kind of a -- there’s a balance there.”

    Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

    Date: Sunday, October, 10 2021
    Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
    Location: U.S. Bank Stadium
    TV: Fox
    TV announcers: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Jen Hale
    Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
    Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
    Online streaming: Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

    Betting Odds

    • Point spread: Minnesota -10 (-110), Detroit +10 (-110)
    • Point total: 49.5 (-110)
    • Moneyline: Minnesota (-450), Detroit (+350)
    • Opening line: Minnesota -10

