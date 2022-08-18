Skip to main content

Aidan Hutchinson Blocked Kwity Paye's Phone Number Accidentally

Detroit Lions Aidan Hutchinson had the chance to catch up with a former college teammate.

Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye finally had an opportunity to catch up after Detroit's No 2. pick in the 2022 Draft went through the exhaustive pre-draft process. 

The joint practices being held in Indianapolis allowed the former Wolverines to figure out why the phone messaging back and forth had come to a halt. 

"I found out yesterday that I had actually blocked his number," Hutchinson said, via the Detroit News. "I was texting him. If you look at our messages -- I had about five messages to him. I was like, 'Dude, Kwity's ghosting me right now.'"

Paye, who actually held a media session with Hutchinson following practice Thursday, indicated he was still responding to messages with lengthy messages of his own.  

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

44

Lions Defense Rebounds After Poor Practice, Stop Colts in Red Zone

Malcolm Rodriguez is shining again for the Detroit Lions.

goff5

Detroit Lions Will Sit Several Starters Against Colts

Detroit Lions will sit several starters Week 2 of the preseason.

aidan5

Lions' 2022 Joint Practice Thursday Updates

Follow along with what reporters are observing Thursday from the Lions' joint practice with the Colts.

Paye ended up being selected by the Colts in 2021 with the No. 21 overall pick. 

"Before we actually came here, I was asking (Aidan Hutchinson) what type of moves he was going to work this year and what he's looking for. And from there, just telling him what I had learned from last year, my first year in the league, how these O-linemen punch," Paye said. "It's really just all film study and just seeing how they set up from their stance, you can really tell before the ball is snapped, from their back foot, vertical set or jump set and all that.

"Just the small tips I've learned to try and tell him, but Aidan's a dog. Aidan watches film himself, but the small knowledge I can give to him, I wish will help him out."

44
News

Lions Defense Rebounds After Poor Practice, Stop Colts in Red Zone

By John Maakaron
goff5
News

Detroit Lions Will Sit Several Starters Against Colts

By Christian Booher
aidan5
News

Lions' 2022 Joint Practice Thursday Updates

By John Maakaron
goff5
News

Offense, Hutchinson, McNeill Bright Spots Against Colts

By John Maakaron
brown5
News

Released Jaguars DT Malcom Brown Could Be Fit For Lions

By John Maakaron
USATSI_18830048_168388382_lowres
News

Lions Players Need to 'Trust' Each Other

By Vito Chirco
campbell5
News

Look: Lions and Colts Fight During Joint Practice

By John Maakaron
swift5
News

D'Andre Swift Reveals Extremely Lofty Goals for 2022

By John Maakaron