Aidan Hutchinson Blocked Kwity Paye's Phone Number Accidentally

Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye finally had an opportunity to catch up after Detroit's No 2. pick in the 2022 Draft went through the exhaustive pre-draft process.

The joint practices being held in Indianapolis allowed the former Wolverines to figure out why the phone messaging back and forth had come to a halt.

"I found out yesterday that I had actually blocked his number," Hutchinson said, via the Detroit News. "I was texting him. If you look at our messages -- I had about five messages to him. I was like, 'Dude, Kwity's ghosting me right now.'"

Paye, who actually held a media session with Hutchinson following practice Thursday, indicated he was still responding to messages with lengthy messages of his own.

Paye ended up being selected by the Colts in 2021 with the No. 21 overall pick.

"Before we actually came here, I was asking (Aidan Hutchinson) what type of moves he was going to work this year and what he's looking for. And from there, just telling him what I had learned from last year, my first year in the league, how these O-linemen punch," Paye said. "It's really just all film study and just seeing how they set up from their stance, you can really tell before the ball is snapped, from their back foot, vertical set or jump set and all that.

"Just the small tips I've learned to try and tell him, but Aidan's a dog. Aidan watches film himself, but the small knowledge I can give to him, I wish will help him out."