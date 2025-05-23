Hutchinson: Returning to Big Stage 'Sets My Heart on Fire'
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was forced to watch a majority of the team's historic 2024 season from the sidelines.
After suffering a season-ending injury on a fateful play against the Dallas Cowboys, Hutchinson's elite start to the 2024 season suffered an unfortunate end. As a result, his desire to return and get back to performing with his teammates has been invigorated.
A season that began with plenty of promise was shut down in an instant. He finished with 7.5 sacks in five games and had earned NFC Defensive Player of the Month in September, which had led many to believe he would've been among the top candidates for Defensive Player of the Year had he been able to finish the campaign.
Hutchinson's absence has created a fire within him and reminded him of the gratitude that has accompanied him when he has been able to take the field and battle with his teammates.
When pondering the emotions of his return for the team's regular season opener against the Packers, Hutchinson grinned and declared that nobody will be more thankful to be on the field than him.
"Whenever you get injured, not even to my severity — if you're off the field, right when you step back on it you get to do what you love again. Eventually, that fades over time," Hutchinson said. "You try to be as grateful as you can, but I don't think anybody in the game of football will ever be as grateful as when I come back in that first game and I get to play football and I get to do it on the big stage again. That's what it's all about, it's the comeback. I mean, I'm back. But it's being able to do what I love again on the biggest stage. That's what sets my heart on fire, right there."
While the talented defender is assuredly counting down the days until the team opens the regular season against the rival Packers, he knows that the ramp-up process will be important.
Ahead of the start of the season, Hutchinson is focused on fine-tuning the important details of playing his position.
He'd gladly fast-forward to the opener if given the opportunity, but knows the importance of making the most of OTA and training camp opportunities.
"As much as I love this offseason stuff, being able to go back and play in Week 1 against the Packers, that's gonna be a hell of a way to start the season," Hutchinson said. "So if we could flash forward, I'd love it. But I think there's a beauty in the process that you can't really get in those games. When you figure out a certain pass-rush move, when you figure out a certain step, there is a different kind of joy that comes with that compared to winning a football game."