Aidan Hutchinson, Malcolm Rodriguez Can Impress Dan Campbell in Pads

As the Detroit Lions go through their first padded practice of the 2022 season, head coach Dan Campbell will be evaluating the young players with a watchful eye.

For the rookies, the first padded practice is an inaugural opportunity to make an impression with physicality. Campbell expressed his excitement to see the youngsters battle with the vets for the first time Monday.

“They’re growing, but they’re growing about as far as they can grow anymore until we get into pads,” Campbell said. “Just to see where some of these guys have gone, like look, I’m excited to see (fifth-round pick James) Houston today, I’m excited to see (sixth-rounder Malcolm) Rodriguez in pads.”

Rookie Aidan Hutchinson, the second overall pick in 2022, is battling for a place in the starting lineup.

It’s been a solid start to training camp for the highly touted selection out of Michigan. After a strong showing in his first week, Hutchinson is looking to carry that momentum as the physical intensity ramps up.

“I’m not worried about Hutch,” Campbell said. “I think Hutch will be just fine, I really do.”

The hometown rookie is battling to start at defensive end. With one of last year’s starters, Romeo Okwara, currently still rehabbing an Achilles injury that ended his 2021 campaign early, there are available reps for the rookie right away.

Though he could take his lumps early going against the Lions’ offensive line in 1-on-1 drills, Campbell is excited to see his technique grow as he continues battling in the trenches during these reps.

“Look, (defensive line coach Todd) Walsh is giving (Hutchinson) all the technique work,” Campbell said. “So he gets out there and he gets beat on the first rep, and (Walsh) kind of coaches him off of it and he memory banks that. Now he comes back wit — Once he gets the foundation of what we’re trying to do with him. To me, 1-on-1’s is a good chance for you, it doesn’t mean you’re freelancing, but take what the coach is giving you and then you kind of make it your own a little bit.

“So now, the players can start to figure out what they can get away with, what they can do, what type of moves they can make against these type of players. I just think you begin to grow, you just memory bank it and you learn and you move onto the next rep.”

Campbell added that the young rookie has been quiet in meeting rooms but attributed that to a sort of rookie shyness. The coach added with a smirk that Hutchinson won over some of his teammates with a performance of Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean’ during a team gathering.

Playing in front of fans

The Lions welcomed season-ticket holders to Saturday’s practice, giving select fans the opportunity to view the team for the first time. On Monday, the team opened its doors to the general public for an open practice.

It’s the first opportunity for the general fans to view the product that will be playing at Ford Field during the regular season. There’s a unique amount of optimism surrounding a team that won just three games last season, but Campbell has the team moving in the right direction.

“They’re excited, they’re ready to go,” the head coach remarked. “Every day, we’ve had a little bit more of a crowd out there, so that just gives them a little bit more energy. So (Monday), to have the fans out there, they’re gonna be — Pads and the fans are out there, they’re gonna be going man.”

Campbell later added that having the fans in the stands will give his players an extra gear as they go through the first day of contact practice.

“It does, it gives you quite a bit of energy,” Campbell said. “It makes you want to put on a show for those guys and so we’re looking forward to it. I’ve said this all along, this team, it’s all about us first, the coaches the players, as it pertains to us taking care of our business. But man, we want to give this city something, give the fans something to be proud of. We do see that from day one and they deserve it. And so it's on us now. So if we can give them a little excitement, a little joy, then that's what we're going to try to do right now.”

Decker returns to practice

Offensive lineman Taylor Decker is returning to practice after sitting out Saturday. The Lions have been careful with the veteran offensive tackle as he continues to work through a foot injury that he suffered in the season finale.

“He’s good, he’s going (Monday),” Campbell said. “We’re just trying to be smart with (Decker).”

Decker will be the team’s starting left tackle assuming he remains healthy. This injury is not one considered to be threatening for the start of the season.