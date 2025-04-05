Hutchinson Shows Off Drastic Health Improvements in Latest Video
Detroit Lions star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson continues to demonstrate progress in his rehabilitation from a fractured leg suffered in October last season.
Nearly six months removed from the injury, Hutchinson shared a video of himself sprinting at the Lions' indoor practice facility on social media on Friday. In the video, he demonstrated running on curved angles, which shows the progress he has made.
In the video, he was sporting a black brace on the leg he injured making a sack against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. The injury ended his season, which to that point had been superb.
The 2024 campaign saw Hutchinson record 7.5 sacks in five games, including four against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. He was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month in September.
Detroit general manager Brad Holmes views Hutchinson among the league's elite pass-rushers. While the position is viewed as a need for the team in an effort to find someone to pair with Hutchinson, Holmes does believe the team has plenty of value with having the Michigan product.
"When healthy, we have a lot of good defensive linemen," Holmes said. "(Alim McNeill) Mac might take a little while (in his ACL recovery). Feel good about Hutch, that's the other thing. I know everybody's raving about an EDGE rusher, but we have one of, in our opinion, one of the elite guys."
Hutchinson is also extension-eligible this offseason as a member of the team's 2022 draft class. The EDGE market was increased by Cleveland signing Myles Garrett to an extension worth $40 million annually, and as a result, Hutchinson could command a significant amount in his new deal.
