Lions Interviewing Steelers Receivers Coach for Offensive Coordinator

Read more on the Detroit Lions interviewing Ike Hilliard for their offensive coordinator vacancy

During his initial media session, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed that his plan following his talk with Detroit media was to get to work on filling out his staff.

Earlier on Thursday, it was announced that Detroit had hired Saints defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn to become their next defensive coordinator.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Campbell and Detroit's front office are now turning their attention to filling the void at the offensive coordinator position.

"The Lions are interviewing Steelers receivers coach Ike Hilliard for their open offensive coordinator position this afternoon," Breer wrote on Twitter.

Hilliard just completed his first season as the Steelers' wide receivers coach and his 10th overall as a receivers coach in the NFL.

The former NFL wideout has also worked on the staffs in Washington, Buffalo and Miami.

He played in college for the University of Florida, and was a first-round pick by the N.Y. Giants in the 1997 NFL Draft.

He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

More from SI All Lions:

Lions Hire Aaron Glenn as Next Defensive Coordinator

Campbell Has Legendary Opening Press Conference

Colin Cowherd Compares Dan Campbell to Freddie Kitchens

Sheila Ford Hamp and Rod Wood Statement on Campbell Hiring

Dan Campbell and Lions Agree to Contract Terms

How GM Brad Holmes Addressed Roster Questions

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.