3 Improvements Tim Boyle Can Make from 2021 Preseason

Read more on the three improvements Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle can make from the 2021 preseason.

Lions quarterback Tim Boyle’s career started out by looking promising.

He got signed as an undrafted free agent by the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers are one of the flagship teams in the NFL, and are known to have good scouting.

For Boyle, it also meant an opportunity to sit behind and learn from one of the best, quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It looked like an ideal situation for Boyle, who even managed to beat out Packers first-rounder Jordan Love for the backup spot last season. Everything looked like it was headed in the right direction, and then the clock struck midnight in Green Bay for Boyle.

Boyle then signed a one-year deal with Detroit this past March, to sit behind veteran quarterback Jared Goff. However, as fate would have it, Boyle finally has his chance to start this weekend against Cleveland.

The time for all the “potential” talk is over for Boyle, and now he must make the most of this opportunity to lead the Lions. This game means next to nothing to winless Detroit, but this is Boyle’s Super Bowl.

This is his one big chance to prove to the world he belongs in the NFL. As an undrafted free agent, he has beaten the odds to get to this point. Now, he must beat the Cleveland Browns in his first career start.

"I feel great. Hand’s 100%, legs feel good, arm feels good. So, I’m ready to go,” Boyle told reporters Friday.



If Boyle’s attitude is to lead the Lions to victory, there are three improvements he must make from his preseason game film against Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Indianapolis.

Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports

1.) Play with a quicker tempo

Playing quarterback in the NFL is like being a drummer. Quarterbacks bring a certain rhythm and tempo to the offense. A quarterback is the leader and as the leader goes, so goes the team. The thing that stuck out, going back and watching the Lions play this preseason is Boyle held the ball too long and the offense had no consistent rhythm or tempo. Boyle could not get a drive going until the last regular season tune-up against the Colts, when he threw his only touchdown of the preseason. For the sake of Detroit’s offense, coupled with Cleveland’s fierce pass rush, Boyle must get into a fast, one, two, three, FIRE mode.

2.) Take the easiest short throw available

Boyle was awful in the preseason at the intermediate-to-deep-route levels. He was erratic as heck. His ball placement was all over the road, high and low, with a couple dangerous-looking passes mixed in against Buffalo and Pittsburgh.

Boyle can not try to be the hero. Boyle must play within himself. He has to play the short game and rely on his running backs to run the ball. Boyle must be willing to take what Cleveland gives him. He must be patient.

Boyle has to take a page out of Goff’s playbook and throw to running back D’Andre Swift and tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Do what has been working, and stay away from what has not. Detroit does not have the wide receivers to make a living throwing downfield, and Boyle is not accurate enough.

3.) Take a couple deep shots early

No, this is not a contradiction. This is something Boyle did not do at all in the preseason. Boyle needs to come out on the first play and throw a bomb. He should do it two or three times within the first three offensive series.

Detroit must use the fact that Cleveland may not know Boyle much at this point to its advantage. If Boyle comes out throwing two-three bombs early, it will back Cleveland’s defense off some and open things up more underneath (see point No. 2).

Boyle has the arm to get it deep. Taking deep shots early could also lead to a pass-interference penalty, even if the passes fall incomplete (which they probably will).

If Detroit just comes out with a conservative-looking gameplan that stays away from the deep-route levels, Cleveland’s defense will clamp down hard and suffocate this offense, and it will pound Boyle into submission.