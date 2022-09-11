Inactive List: Frank Ragnow Active for Season Opener

The Detroit Lions will have one of their top offensive lineman to suit up and play against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Frank Ragnow, who had been battling a groin injury that popped up this week, is expected to step out on the field in the Lions' season opener against the Eagles.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell indicated the team would be able to determine a lot more about Ragnow's status, following the conclusion of practice Friday.

"I think we’ll know a lot post-practice," he said. "I think it’ll tell us a ton, but I know he wants to give it ago, and he had a smile on his face this morning. So, I take that at least as a step in the right direction.”

Another position that supporters will pay attention to in the season opener is right guard.

Starter Halapoulivaati Vaitai was placed on the injured reserve list prior to the start of the season, forcing the coaching staff to work out a myriad of replacements during the team's week of preparation for the Eagles.

“I would say we’ve – yes and no. We have an idea where we want to go with it, but we’re prepared to move quickly if needed another way, I guess is the best way to say that. We have options," Campbell said.

The team has not played many snaps with its expected starting offensive line the past couple of seasons.

Hopes were high that the unit would be among the best in the National Football League.

Here is the list of the Lions' Week 1 inactives:

G Tommy Kraemer

CB Chase Lucas

S Ifeatu Melifonwu

TE James Mitchell

LB Julian Okwara

DL Demetrius Taylor