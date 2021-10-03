October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dan Campbell: 'It Doesn't Look Too Good' for Romeo Okwara

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the Lions' flagship radio station 97.1 The Ticket (FM) postgame about the injury to defensive lineman Romeo Okwara.
Author:

The Detroit Lions could be without Romeo Okwara for a significant period of time, following the team's contest with the Chicago Bears.

"Rome's, (Romeo Okwara) we're looking at it, doesn't look too good for him right now," Lions head coach Dan Campbell told T.J. Lang of 97.1 The Ticket, following his team's 24-14 loss at Soldier Field. 

He continued, "And then, Frank (Ragnow), I think there's a little more hope, but he may be down for a bit more and will know a lot more, obviously tomorrow morning."

In his postgame media session, Campbell was asked if the injury to Okwara was an Achilles' injury, to which Campbell acknowledged, it could very well be that severe of an injury. 

Okwara entered the 2021 season coming off a career-best campaign.

Recommended Lions Articles

raymond5

4 Takeaways from Lions 24-14 Loss to Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions fall to 0-4 on the 2021 season.

goff5

Look: In Nightmarish Start, Chicago Bears Intercept Lions Snap

The Detroit Lions' start to the game against the Chicago Bears has been horrific.

USATSI_16787701_168388382_lowres

Key Matchup to Watch: Frank Ragnow vs. Akiem Hicks

Read more on the key matchup to watch in the Detroit Lions' Week 4 contest with the Chicago Bears.

The 6-foot-4, 263-pound defensive end played in all 16 games a season ago, and recorded a career-high 44 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 18 QB hits and 10 sacks.

"He's (Campbell's) ready to go. Ready 'to bite some kneecaps off.' Whatever you want to think," Okwara told "Good Morning Football" this past offseason. "But, we're all fired up to be back in the building and to take on this new year. We're all very excited. Lots of changes within the organization, (and) we're all just ready to get back together."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

okwara5
News

Dan Campbell: 'It Doesn't Look Too Good' for Romeo Okwara

just now
raymond5
News

4 Takeaways from Lions 24-14 Loss to Chicago Bears

43 minutes ago
goff5
News

Look: In Nightmarish Start, Chicago Bears Intercept Lions Snap

2 hours ago
USATSI_16787701_168388382_lowres
News

Key Matchup to Watch: Frank Ragnow vs. Akiem Hicks

4 hours ago
lions5
News

Detroit Lions' Week 4 Inactives

5 hours ago
fields5
News

Lions Cannot Allow Justin Fields to Shine

6 hours ago
goff5
News

Huddle Up: Detroit Lions Week 4 Depth Chart

7 hours ago
USATSI_16834711_168388382_lowres
News

Predictions: Lions-Bears

8 hours ago