Dan Campbell: 'It Doesn't Look Too Good' for Romeo Okwara

The Detroit Lions could be without Romeo Okwara for a significant period of time, following the team's contest with the Chicago Bears.
"Rome's, (Romeo Okwara) we're looking at it, doesn't look too good for him right now," Lions head coach Dan Campbell told T.J. Lang of 97.1 The Ticket, following his team's 24-14 loss at Soldier Field.
He continued, "And then, Frank (Ragnow), I think there's a little more hope, but he may be down for a bit more and will know a lot more, obviously tomorrow morning."
In his postgame media session, Campbell was asked if the injury to Okwara was an Achilles' injury, to which Campbell acknowledged, it could very well be that severe of an injury.
Okwara entered the 2021 season coming off a career-best campaign.
Recommended Lions Articles
4 Takeaways from Lions 24-14 Loss to Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions fall to 0-4 on the 2021 season.
Look: In Nightmarish Start, Chicago Bears Intercept Lions Snap
The Detroit Lions' start to the game against the Chicago Bears has been horrific.
Key Matchup to Watch: Frank Ragnow vs. Akiem Hicks
Read more on the key matchup to watch in the Detroit Lions' Week 4 contest with the Chicago Bears.
The 6-foot-4, 263-pound defensive end played in all 16 games a season ago, and recorded a career-high 44 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 18 QB hits and 10 sacks.
"He's (Campbell's) ready to go. Ready 'to bite some kneecaps off.' Whatever you want to think," Okwara told "Good Morning Football" this past offseason. "But, we're all fired up to be back in the building and to take on this new year. We're all very excited. Lots of changes within the organization, (and) we're all just ready to get back together."
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more