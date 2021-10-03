Dan Campbell: 'It Doesn't Look Too Good' for Romeo Okwara

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the Lions' flagship radio station 97.1 The Ticket (FM) postgame about the injury to defensive lineman Romeo Okwara.

The Detroit Lions could be without Romeo Okwara for a significant period of time, following the team's contest with the Chicago Bears.

"Rome's, (Romeo Okwara) we're looking at it, doesn't look too good for him right now," Lions head coach Dan Campbell told T.J. Lang of 97.1 The Ticket, following his team's 24-14 loss at Soldier Field.

He continued, "And then, Frank (Ragnow), I think there's a little more hope, but he may be down for a bit more and will know a lot more, obviously tomorrow morning."

In his postgame media session, Campbell was asked if the injury to Okwara was an Achilles' injury, to which Campbell acknowledged, it could very well be that severe of an injury.

Okwara entered the 2021 season coming off a career-best campaign.

The 6-foot-4, 263-pound defensive end played in all 16 games a season ago, and recorded a career-high 44 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 18 QB hits and 10 sacks.

"He's (Campbell's) ready to go. Ready 'to bite some kneecaps off.' Whatever you want to think," Okwara told "Good Morning Football" this past offseason. "But, we're all fired up to be back in the building and to take on this new year. We're all very excited. Lots of changes within the organization, (and) we're all just ready to get back together."



