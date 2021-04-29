Inside Look at Detroit Lions Scouting Draft Prospects

The future is now for the Detroit Lions.

Ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, the team released footage that provided just a small glimpse of the vast evaluations that take place ahead of one of the most important dates on the calendar.

In the second edition of "Inside the Lions Den", general manager Brad Holmes explains his dream of getting into scouting and becoming successful at his craft.

"When I became a college director, obviously I kind of started seeing this dream can come true," Holmes said.

One of the intriguing aspects of the draft process is how an organization's scouting department takes in information and works to create a draft board that everyone is satisfied with.

Throughout the 17-minute video, various scouts and the members of the coaching staff provided a glimpse of the evaluation process -- including what type of player the organization is looking for, questions asked to players, evaluations of college tape and key figures in the evaluation process.

One aspect of evaluations that is oftentimes overlooked, but has now been clearly emphasized by the Lions are the intangibles that a player brings to the table.

In his pre-draft media session, Holmes explained further what type of player the Lions are looking for, which was also highlighted in the video.

“More so from a culture fit, regardless of scheme, and obviously scheme does play a part, but at the end of the day, if the player has certain standards of toughness, passion, if a player has grit, that doesn’t have anything to do with if a guy is a press corner or an off-zone quarters corner, or if a guy is a 3-4 rush backer," Holmes explained. "Does a guy play hard or he does not? Does he have a high motor or does he (not)? Does he take plays off, does he not? Does he love football, does he not? So, those are the standards that we look for, but having that grit, passion for football that’s at an elite level, those are pretty much the standards that are the fits, more so of if the guy is just a scheme fit.”

