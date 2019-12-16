The Inside Story of the "Sell The Team" Fans at Ford Field

During the Lions game at Ford Field, Fox cameras caught fans holding a large "Sell the Team" banner with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Paul Savich and long time friend Bryan Murphy were featured on national television holding the banner.

SI Lions Maven caught up with Savich Sunday evening, who agreed to share his story.

The "The DLine" was started as a Detroit Sports Fan Club in April of 2015. "We had a few get togethers and made shirts for everyone," Savich said. "The response to the shirts was great and our fan club morphed into a brand."

The brand is described by Savich as "an independently owned apparel and lifestyle brand supporting the sports teams of the City of Detroit. We pay homage to the assembly line, which was founded by Henry Ford in Detroit, as well as the blue collar workforce that made this city great! 'TheDLine' is also synonymous with playing great defense and winning championships! We pride ourselves on giving our fans quality products and a great experience, while rooting for the teams that we love most."

Here is our Q & A with Paul Savich of The DLine.

SI LionsMaven: What was the reason for creating the "Sell the Team" T-Shirts?

PS: The Sell the Team design was done for two reasons. First, it was in response to the Mike Valenti Show asking for the public to create a shirt and this was the result 30 minutes later.

Secondly, I've been a Lions fan my entire life (39 years) and I have been incredibly patient throughout many decades of terrible football. I've finally lost patience.

SI LionsMaven: What has the response been since it aired on Fox today?

PS: The response at the stadium, as well as social media, has been amazingly positive. Only a few fans hate it. Almost everyone feels the same way I do. We deserve better.

Sell the Team T-Shirt available for purchase from The D-Line

SI LionsMaven: Has the shirt been selling well?

PS: The shirt has been selling well since we launched it a couple of weeks ago. It's available online at www.thedline.com and also at DC Sports at Lakeside Mall. The banner that was seen today along with stickers, drink coasters and other items are also available for sale.

SI LionsMaven: Was there any issue getting the banner inside Ford Field?

PS: There was no problem getting the banner into the stadium. It's a very thin material and folds up very small.

SI LionsMaven: What do you say to those disappointed in you as fans?

PS: To all the fans that are disappointed in us, we say voice your opinion. Wear the shirt and be vocal at games and on social media. It is time that the Ford Family fixes our team or they sell. Our team is an embarrassment and we are starting to hate it.

