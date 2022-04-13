Is DL Kayvon Thibodeaux NFL's Next Jadeveon Clowney?

Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux recently visited the Detroit Lions for an official pre-draft visit.

Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, Thibodeaux is considered among the best pass-rushers in the entire draft class.

At his pro day workout, the talented defensive lineman shared what was the best advice he received throughout the pre-draft process.

“I would say ‘stay true to you.’ You know, I reached out to Von Miller and I reached out to Aaron Donald, you know, just talking about how their process went and what to do," he said. "And you know, Aaron Donald was a guy who was overlooked, and he was a guy who ... they thought he was too small. Whatever the criticism, whatever it was, it was there. We had a talk about just being who you are and being confident that everything you’ve done to get to this point is what’s going to keep you going, so don’t really worry about people who aren’t putting that work in.”

In a recent Bleacher Report story identifying pro player comparisons for notable 2022 draft prospects, Thibodeaux was compared to Jadeveon Clowney.

As writer Ian Wharton explained, "It's only fitting to link highly touted pass-rushers who had questions about their consistency. Both Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jadeveon Clowney had injuries in the season before they entered the NFL, spurring concerns their motor didn't run high. The narrative only lasted so long until Clowney hit the field in Houston."

Throughout his NFL career, Clowney became a three-time Pro Bowler, and is considered an elite run defender.

"The biggest weakness in Clowney's game is that he's a straight-line athlete who is more powerful than svelte. His best plan of action is to explode through his blocker, whereas Thibodeaux is a bendy, traditional pass-rushing prospect who can warp his body around contact and maintain balance. He has Gumby-like hips."