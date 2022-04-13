Skip to main content

Is DL Kayvon Thibodeaux NFL's Next Jadeveon Clowney?

Bleacher Report attempts to make a pro comparison for Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux recently visited the Detroit Lions for an official pre-draft visit. 

Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, Thibodeaux is considered among the best pass-rushers in the entire draft class. 

At his pro day workout, the talented defensive lineman shared what was the best advice he received throughout the pre-draft process. 

“I would say ‘stay true to you.’ You know, I reached out to Von Miller and I reached out to Aaron Donald, you know, just talking about how their process went and what to do," he said. "And you know, Aaron Donald was a guy who was overlooked, and he was a guy who ... they thought he was too small. Whatever the criticism, whatever it was, it was there. We had a talk about just being who you are and being confident that everything you’ve done to get to this point is what’s going to keep you going, so don’t really worry about people who aren’t putting that work in.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

gardner5

Detroit Lions Make Surprising Pick in Mel Kiper's Latest NFL Mock Draft

Could the Detroit Lions select a cornerback with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

3 hours ago
USATSI_17478670_168388382_lowres

Why Jack Fox Could Become Highest-Paid Punter in NFL

Read more on why Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox could potentially be on the verge of becoming the highest-paid punter in the NFL.

4 hours ago
hamilton5

Lions Have Pre-Draft Visit Scheduled With Safety Kyle Hamilton

Detroit Lions are doing their homework on several college draft prospects.

19 hours ago

In a recent Bleacher Report story identifying pro player comparisons for notable 2022 draft prospects, Thibodeaux was compared to Jadeveon Clowney

As writer Ian Wharton explained, "It's only fitting to link highly touted pass-rushers who had questions about their consistency. Both Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jadeveon Clowney had injuries in the season before they entered the NFL, spurring concerns their motor didn't run high. The narrative only lasted so long until Clowney hit the field in Houston."

Throughout his NFL career, Clowney became a three-time Pro Bowler, and is considered an elite run defender. 

"The biggest weakness in Clowney's game is that he's a straight-line athlete who is more powerful than svelte. His best plan of action is to explode through his blocker, whereas Thibodeaux is a bendy, traditional pass-rushing prospect who can warp his body around contact and maintain balance. He has Gumby-like hips."  

gardner5
News

Detroit Lions Make Surprising Pick in Mel Kiper's Latest NFL Mock Draft

By John Maakaron3 hours ago
USATSI_17478670_168388382_lowres
News

Why Jack Fox Could Become Highest-Paid Punter in NFL

By Vito Chirco4 hours ago
hamilton5
News

Lions Have Pre-Draft Visit Scheduled With Safety Kyle Hamilton

By John Maakaron19 hours ago
johnson5
News

Report: Lions Visit With EDGE Jermaine Johnson

By John Maakaron20 hours ago
walker5
News

What They're Saying: 'Beware' of Drafting Travon Walker

By John Maakaron22 hours ago
USATSI_17155192_168388382_lowres
News

Lamorandier: Detroit Lions 2022 Mock Draft 2.0

By Logan LamorandierApr 12, 2022
mays5
News

4 Late-Round Offensive Linemen for Lions to Target

By Christian BooherApr 12, 2022
elliott5
News

Free-Agent Safety Detroit Lions Could Target Is 'Hard-Hitting'

By John MaakaronApr 11, 2022