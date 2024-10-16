Isaiah Thomas Q&A: New DE Eager to 'Carry The Standard'
The Detroit Lions added to their defensive line with the signing of Isaiah Thomas on Tuesday. Thomas, who comes via the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad, has played in just 10 NFL games since being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2022.
He spent time with Lions OnSI following practice Wednesday, discussing the meaning of this opportunity, what he views his role with the team to be and his desire to uphold the Lions' winning standard.
Questions and answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.
What does this opportunity to play for the Lions on the active roster mean to you?
Thomas: "It means everything, honestly. That's what guys really want in this league, is an opportunity, a chance to display and showcase what they're capable of, why they're here. So it means everything. I'm gonna give everything that I have to this team. I love what they preach around here. I love the way that they practice, the way they approach things. So it means everything, man. I'm just gonna continue to learn, continue to work, get closer to these guys and get ready to play."
How did your experiences playing in Cleveland and Cincinnati shape where you are now?
Thomas: "Honestly, my experience with the Browns, the two years I was there, I was very fortunate to be around some good vets, some great coaches, taking a lot of different things in before moving on to Cincy. So the experience in Cleveland was phenomenal, can't thank those guys enough for initially giving me this opportunity by drafting me. And then when it comes to Cincy -- man, them guys picking me up after the preseason this year, I was very fortunate for that. Having guys like Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, B.J. Hill, those guys I was very greatful for. The things they taught me, it was honestly like gold. Honestly being able to carry that here in Detroit, I'm gonna really try to bring that out."
Jim Schwartz spent time in Detroit as the head coach from 2009-13. What was your experience like playing for him in as the defensive coordinator in Cleveland.
Thomas: "Intense. He really demands a lot out of you, which is his way of showing that he cares and that he loves you. He sees something in you. If he's not barking at you, then you should be concerned. So having Schwartz and his mindset and his intensity and the passion, more than anything, makes you want to play better for yourself as well. Just take it as him wanting to have you. If you take it as him trying to belittle you, you won't go very far. But if you use it as motivation or encouragement, then you'll go a long way."
Do you view this opportunity as one where you can prove to the world what you have to offer as an NFL player?
Thomas: "For sure. Whenever that chance comes up, whenever the opportunity is given where I'm playing, absolutely for sure. Because I know what I'm capable of. As far as the intangibles, the tools, the mindset, the work ethic, I have all of it. When it comes to game day, I'm gonna put it all together and just showcase that. I'm here for a reason, I've always believed that I didn't come this far just to get this far. So, I definitely believe in that. I'm here to show what I can do."
What can you tell fans about how you play?
Thomas: "Tall, lengthy guy. Power on his pass rushes. Develops that into his speed as his game goes on. Sets edges. Emphasizes on stopping the run, and just plays with passion and just does whatever he can for his team. That in a nut-shell, man. Definitely all of that. Work my tail off stopping the run, rushing the passer, being disciplined, affecting him and doing whatever it takes."
What have the coaches communicated to you as far as your expected role?
Thomas: "First and foremost, learn the defense. Learn what's being asked of you. Learn the standard here and whatnot. As far as on the field, they kept it really simple. Set edges, affect the quarterback and don't bust any calls. Effort. Outside of that, you can't really ask for too much else because everything else is gonna come into place. Coach (Aaron) Glenn told me, he said he'll make sure everything else falls into place. So, if I just do what they ask of me as far as those three or four things, everything else will take care of itself."
What can you tell fans about Trey Hendrickson? What kind of player is he?
Thomas: "Trey, oh my gosh, passionate player. His emotions, he's so passionate about the game, his emotions will show in practice. I'm talking yelling, like all that intensity. He's a very passionate player and he's very determined in his craft. He emphasized that to me. His craft, like letting the offense dictate off of him and not letting himself dictate what the offense does. He's so passionate about the way he works and the way he does things, it's a beautful thing to see."
Do you view your job as a pass rusher as an opportunity to pin your ears back and rush the passer?
Thomas: "Honestly, yeah. Truly, that's as far as -- it's a passing league. You've got to get after the quarterback. If you stop the run, you can have some fun getting after the quarterback. It starts with stopping the run, obviously. Other than that, pin your ears back, rush and affect the quarterback. Hit him, hands in his face, tipped passes. Whatever they ask of me, I'm ready."
From your perspective, what is your mindset joining a team where winning the Super Bowl is the expectation?
Thomas: "Carry the standard. Just fall in line and carry the standard. Do what they ask of me. I mean, you've got guys on this d-line who understand the system, know what's being asked of them and what's expected. Hearing what they have to say and how this program is ran and where they are now, it is an expectation to win games. And I'm loving the sound of that. The past two teams I've been with, they've said the same thing. Here, it feels a little different in a way because of how they practice. That's where it starts at, because you play how you practice. And I'm excited for that."